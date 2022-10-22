Will not allow violation of rules: Punjab Governor

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit Friday asserted that he is the Constitutional head of the state and will keep performing his duty without bias and cited a Supreme Court ruling to justify his letter to the AAP government asking it to withdraw Dr Satbir Singh Gosal’s appointment as the vice-chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University. Purohit told a press conference at the Raj Bhavan that he has the dual role of Governor and Chancellor of the universities.

“As Chancellor of the universities, it is my duty. I am performing it. Rather, the government is interfering in my functioning. I will perform my duty, come what may. I have taken an oath to protect the Constitution. The CM should realise this. In fact, I administered the oath to the CM also. He should not forget that,” Purohit said.

On Thursday, CM Bhagwant Mann in a letter had accused the Governor of “constantly interfering” in the functioning of his government, a charge Purohit rubbished as “baseless”. Mann’s allegation came after Purohit asked him to revoke Gosal’s appointment, saying that it was done without following UGC norms and approval of the Chancellor.

“There are judgments that say in the working of the university, the government cannot interfere. The university work is to be seen by the Chancellor.” On Mann’s remark that Gosal is a respected Punjabi Sikh and “there is a lot of resentment among Punjabis over your order of removing such a person”, Purohit said there was no need to give a “communal” angle to this.