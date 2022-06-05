Will not allow shifting of Rohtak mini secretariat and judicial complex, says Hooda

Haryana’s Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on Saturday took strong objection to state’s plan of shifting Rohtak’s mini secretariat and judicial complex out of the city.

The state government has cited traffic congestion in the area as a reason for wanting to shift out the mini-secretariat and judicial complex.

“I shall not allow this to happen as long as I am alive. If the government has taken such a decision, it should be rolled back immediately because present location of these two complexes is at a nominal distance from the bus stand and railway station. Common people can easily reach here. Shifting these places to a distant location will cause a huge inconvenience to people,” Hooda said while addressing a press conference in Rohtak on Saturday.

“The Deputy Commissioner’s resident, SP’s residence, model school, tehsil, police line, canal rest house, consumer forum, post office, bank, income tax office and other government offices were built close to each other during the Congress’ tenure for convenience of the people so that they don’t to have to spend much time moving from one office to another. If the present government shifts the mini-secretariat and judicial complex away, then not only lawyers, court staff, employees but also people who come to government offices for different works will have to face lots of trouble. They will have to travel several kilometres to go from one office to another”, Hooda said.

Further attacking the government for proposing such a move, Hooda said, “The government has neither spoken to the MLAs nor consulted office bearers of the Rohtak Bar Association in this regard. This decision will not only harass people, but hundreds of crores of rupees will be spent on the construction of new campuses unnecessarily.”

“If the government wants to take any decision in public interest, then it should set up industries at a large scale, on the lines of the Congress government, so that the youth get employment and economic activities in the area are accelerated,” Hooda said.