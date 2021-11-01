Will move to PM’s residence if farmers evicted, says Chaduni

The removal of barricades from Delhi borders has triggered a wave of apprehension among the farmers, with senior BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni Sunday announcing that they will march to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence if any attempt is made to remove them from the protest sites forcibly.

Chaduni, who was in Karnal, urged farmers to increase their numbers at all dharna venues of Delhi borders. In a video message later, Chaduni said, “The government has been trying to open the borders for the past many days. There is afratafri (chaos) among the people. There are talks that the government will get the roads cleared before Diwali. We would like to warn the government that it should not be mistaken.”

Urging the farmers to remain alert and be prepared to move to Delhi even at night, Chaduni further said, “If the government tries to open the roads, then this time Diwali will be celebrated at the door of Modi. We will camp there. We are sitting (at the borders) peacefully. Still, if the government tries to disturb them and try to forcibly remove them, then the farmers of the country will move to Delhi.”

Meanwhile, a mahapanchayat was held at Khatkar toll plaza near Jind on Sunday, where farmers vowed to resist any attempts to remove them forcibly. During the mahapanchayat, there was an overwhelming view that the farmers should remain alert if any attempts were made to remove the farmers forcibly at the borders of Delhi. In the past, the use of force against the farmers has proved counter-productive to the authorities.

A farmer leader, requesting anonymity, said, “There is a growing sentiment among the agitators that the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) should take a strong view of the efforts to open the highways even when the farmers are sitting on the roads as part of their agitation against the three contentious farm laws.”