Will make MLF state event through districts, varsities: Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said that the ambit of Military Literature Festival (MLF) will be expanded by making it a district and university level event, across the state. He said that in future, this needs to be done to apprise the youth about the rich legacy of armed forces, and rekindle the motivating spirit of joining the Army in them. Mann said that the need of hour is to imbibe a feeling of nationalism and patriotism among the youth thereby inspiring them to join the armed forces.

The CM while chairing the felicitation ceremony of the MLF congratulated the organising committee for holding the mega event every year.

Mann said that democracy thrived in India successfully because the armed forces played a key role in safeguarding its ethos. He said that they have also upheld unity, integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

Citing the example of Pakistan, Mann said that “democracy has never survived there as the Army toppled the elected governments”. However, in India, democracy has been successful due to the active role of the armed forces, “due to which a common man like him could become the chief minister”, said Mann.

He also hailed the Indian Army for its dedication. He said that “as a humble tribute to the brave soldiers who had laid their lives for safeguarding borders of the country and maintaining law and order, the state government has enhanced honorarium given to the families of martyred soldiers to Rs 1 crore”. The step is aimed at giving relief to the distressed family of the martyred soldiers, he said.