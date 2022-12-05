scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 04, 2022

Will make MLF state event through districts, varsities: Mann

Mann said that democracy thrived in India successfully because the armed forces played a key role in safeguarding its ethos. He said that they have also upheld unity, integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

CM Mann with other dignitaries at MLF

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said that the ambit of Military Literature Festival (MLF) will be expanded by making it a district and university level event, across the state. He said that in future, this needs to be done to apprise the youth about the rich legacy of armed forces, and rekindle the motivating spirit of joining the Army in them. Mann said that the need of hour is to imbibe a feeling of nationalism and patriotism among the youth thereby inspiring them to join the armed forces.

The CM while chairing the felicitation ceremony of the MLF congratulated the organising committee for holding the mega event every year.

Mann said that democracy thrived in India successfully because the armed forces played a key role in safeguarding its ethos. He said that they have also upheld unity, integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

Citing the example of Pakistan, Mann said that “democracy has never survived there as the Army toppled the elected governments”. However, in India, democracy has been successful due to the active role of the armed forces, “due to which a common man like him could become the chief minister”, said Mann.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
This Gujarat election may be most significant for the inroads made by AAPPremium
This Gujarat election may be most significant for the inroads made by AAP
Venba: A video game about a South Indian immigrant’s story one recipe at ...Premium
Venba: A video game about a South Indian immigrant’s story one recipe at ...
Baramati not for taking: Supriya Sule seeks to make her point via Mumbai ...Premium
Baramati not for taking: Supriya Sule seeks to make her point via Mumbai ...
The Neu Air India Flight PathPremium
The Neu Air India Flight Path
More from Chandigarh

He also hailed the Indian Army for its dedication. He said that “as a humble tribute to the brave soldiers who had laid their lives for safeguarding borders of the country and maintaining law and order, the state government has enhanced honorarium given to the families of martyred soldiers to Rs 1 crore”. The step is aimed at giving relief to the distressed family of the martyred soldiers, he said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-12-2022 at 03:50:14 am
Next Story

Ahead of Union Budget: Economists write to Sitharaman, seek special package for Punjab

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close