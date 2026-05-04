“Will kill you, upload a video of it”: AAP MLA Giaspura gets ‘death threat’ from gangster Doni Bal, writes to Punjab DGP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura wrote to Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav demanding an enhancement in his security saying he received death threats from fugitive gangster Balwinder Singh alias Doni Bal, believed to be hiding abroad.

Bal had allegedly made an extortion call to a Payal-based arthiya (commission agent) Avinashpreet Singh Jalla following which Giaspura, who is the local MLA and was sitting along with him, took the phone and allegedly spoke to the gangster for nearly 15 minutes.

According to the MLA, the gangster threatened him and said: “I will kill you, film and upload a video of it.”

In the past one month, the Khanna Police has registered at least three FIRs against Bal and his accomplice Shaganpreet Singh, for allegedly making threat calls to businessmen, commission agents and others in Khanna, Doraha and Payal towns of Ludhiana district.

Shaganpreet, a native of Fatehgarh Sahib and the former manager of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, is believed to be hiding in Australia. Bal, a gangster linked to Devinder Bambiha group and named in several extortion FIRs across Punjab, is also believed to be hiding abroad.

In Payal, the duo allegedly first made an extortion call to a commission agent Harish Chander alias Nona demanding Rs 1 crore and when he refused, their aides opened fire outside his shop in Grain market on April 14. In Doraha, the duo was booked for allegedly threatening two businessmen demanding Rs 1 crore each. In Khanna, their aides opened fire outside an eatery “Prem Dhaba” on May 1 after the owner refused to pay Rs 50 lakh extortion amount.

In his letter dated May 2 written to Punjab DGP, the MLA has flagged “continuous threats from gangsters”. He wrote that on April 15, around 7.20 pm, Avinashpreet Singh Jalla, the president of arthiya association, received a threat call. The MLA wrote that when the call came, he and Jalla were sitting together.

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“I personally attended the call and spoke to the caller for about 15 minutes, urging him not to disturb the peace of Punjab. Subsequently, Bal has been continuously threatening Jalla through calls and messages, stating that “MLA Giaspura will be killed, and you will also not be spared… threats are still being received regularly in the names of Bal and Shaganpreet,” wrote the MLA.

He further alleged that on April 30, his team member Dilsad was waylaid by three bike-borne men who threatened him and said: “You are associated with the MLA; settle your account.”

“I request that a high-level inquiry into the matter be conducted, my security and that of my associates be enhanced and the sources of these international threats be thoroughly investigated,” wrote the MLA.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Giaspura said: “Anti-national forces do not want a strong leader to emerge who speaks for minorities, especially Sikhs and Dalits. Targeting a Sikh activist like me is part of that agenda.”

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Ludhiana Range DIG Satinder Singh said: “Both Doni Bal and Shaganpreet are hiding abroad. We have already arrested eight accused in the Payal firing case. We are also close to arresting the shooters in the Khanna eatery firing case”.

Police have also arrested Saudagar Singh, father of Shaganpreet, for allegedly conducting recce of the extortion targets and passing on the information to his son abroad.

Khanna SSP Darpan Ahluwalia said: “They are targeting businessmen and other influential people from Khanna as it is the catchment area located close to Shaganpreet’s native village in Fatehgarh Sahib district.”