Will keep migrant workers’ helpline numbers functional: Punjab, Haryana

The HC, however, in a similar but different PIL ordered the Haryana government to look into the issue of some 2,500 stranded migrant labourers in Faridabad, who allegedly are not getting regular ration.

The Punjab and Haryana governments on Tuesday assured the Punjab and Haryana High Court that they will ensure the helpline numbers meant for the migrant workers are in a working condition and that the authorities at the local level immediately respond to any kind of call seeking assistance.

“They have also undertaken to simplify the process of registration of stranded migrant workers and make all efforts and provide necessary assistance to them for going to their homes and for any other purpose,“ a division bench said while disposing of a PIL filed by Nirmal Gorana.

The states earlier told the court that they are strictly complying with the directions issued by the Supreme Court. The court also said it does not find any reason to issue any further order in the case as the apex court is already seized of the matter. The HC, however, in a similar but different PIL ordered the Haryana government to look into the issue of some 2,500 stranded migrant labourers in Faridabad, who allegedly are not getting regular ration. The HC asked the state to provide them food and ration in case it has not been done.

