Will implement all central Covid-19 guidelines: Haryana’s health minister Anil Vij

On the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a high-level meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in the country, Haryana’s health minister Anil Vij said Thursday the state government will fully implement all Covid-19 guidelines and instructions from the Union Ministry of Health.

Talking to the media in Chandigarh, Vij said, “We have experience of the previous waves of Covid-19 and learnt from it. The state is fully prepared. We have already installed the RTPCR testing machines in each and every district of the State. One thing that we realised during the previous waves of the pandemic was difficulties in the testing of suspected Covid-19 samples. After the tests, the samples were sent to Pune’s laboratory and the results used to get delayed. But, now with each district of the State having its own testing facilities, this delay shall not be there. We are fully prepared for any expected wave of Covid-19, this time”.

Giving further details about the state’s health-infrastructure preparedness, Vij said, “As of date, all the hospitals across Haryana that have more than 50 beds, such hospitals have their respective PSA (Oxygen)-plants. We have an adequate number of ventilators available at our disposal. The State also has adequate stocks of the medicines required to treat Covid-19”.

The minister also asked people to follow all Covid-19 precautions and guidelines that are being issued by the Centre as well as the state health ministry. He added, “People need not panic. But, at the same time, all those precautions that are in place to prevent Covid-19 from spreading should be followed. It is important that people follow all such instructions/ guidelines that are being issued or shall be issued from time to time including wearing face masks in crowded areas, hand sanitisation, and social distancing”.