Will hire rehabilitated drug addicts to pull others out of the menace: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said Thursday that his government would rope in rehabilitated drug addicts to help addicts kick drugs, and also hold police officers accountable for drug sales taking place in their respective areas.

“We will hire such youths who have won the war against drugs and have been able to come out of the addiction. They will be tasked to motivate drug addicts so that they learn from their experiences and shun drugs. Those people who have suffered from the menace in the past would be the best to help those addicted to the narcotics shun addiction,” Mann said, while talking to reporters after a meeting of deputy commissioners, police commissioners and senior superintendents of police on the drug menace in Chandigarh.

“The mission will involve three steps. First, they will be treated medically, then they will be tracked and later they will be given employment. The government is working towards rooting out the drug menace with sincerity by putting its heart and soul in the task. We will not only provide medical assistance to the addicts but also give them employment so that they are back in the mainstream. They would not be made to feel that they have to fend for themselves, but the entire system would help them,” The chief minister said, adding that this was one of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party’s pre-poll promises for the state.

Mann said the police would work in coordination with the special task force. He also said local police officers would be held accountable if drugs were available in their respective area.