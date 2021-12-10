Will give Rs 25,000 to Punjab CM for every illegal sand mining case he acts against: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party Friday said it will give Rs 25,000 reward to Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for every illegal sand mining case he acts against. The announcement by party co-in charge for state Raghav Chadha comes a day after Channi announced a similar cash award for reporting the crime with proof to the authorities.

Terming Channi’s announcement as “mere drama to fool people of the state”, Chadha alleged that the Punjab chief minister has not taken any action against illegal sand mining going on in his own assembly constituency even after it was brought to his notice. In fact, Channi transferred the forest officer who complained against the sand mafia, Chadha alleged during a press conference.

“The CM is aware and has complete information about the illegal mining taking place in his state, but Channi Sahab has made a gimmick of announcing Rs 25,000 to fool the people,” Chadha said..

He claimed that that illegal sand mining continues unabated in Chamkaur Sahib, Channi’s Assembly constituency despite the AAP conducting a surprise check and highlighting the same.

“First, file an FIR against yourself Channi sahab. I gave you evidence of illegal sand mining at Jindapur Pind. It is your area. Take action. It seems the chief minister has become the biggest sand mining mafia. It seems Channi saheb is hand in glove with the sand mafia,” Chadha alleged.

Stating that “this dramebaazi needs to stop,” Chadha said, “The AAP will pay a reward of Rs 25 000 to Channi sahab for every sand mining case against which he takes action. Take action if it is your intent to tighten the noose around the mining mafia and check illegal mining”.

Claiming that illegal sand mining is rampant in Punjab, the AAP leader said the CM could easily get information about the sites “within five minutes” from his officers if he really intended to take action.

“But it is obvious that you will not act against them. If you are adamant on pretending to not know the whereabouts of these illegal sand mining sites, then I dare you to come with me. I will take you to all such sites and you take action,” he said.

On Thursday, Channi announced a cash award of Rs 25,000 if proof of illegal mining is brought to the notice of the authorities concerned. He asked deputy commissioners to declare the reward if a proof is provided in video or any other form about any violation of the norms in this regard. He also asked DCs to keep a strict vigil on mining sites to check any illegal activity and ensure availability of sand at the rate of Rs 5.50 per cubic feet.