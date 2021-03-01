Will force Cong govt to explain betrayal of last budget session: SAD

A DAY ahead of the Budget session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday said it would “force the Congress government to explain why it had betrayed all sections of society in its last budget session”.

Addressing a press conference here, Akali leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia said, “Be it farmers, khet mazdoor, youth, scheduled castes and backward castes, government employees or trade and industry, each and every section had been befooled by Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh. The chief minister not only sent forms to every house promising in writing to fulfill the promises being made to the people but also took a holy vow in the name of the holy Gutka Sahab on the sacred land of Talwandi Sabo.”

SAD has announced to gherao Punjab Vidhan Sabha after holding a protest dharna at the Sector 25 rally ground led by party president Sukhbir Badal on Monday.