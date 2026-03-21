‘Will follow rules’: Now, Punjab government to send panel of IPS officers for DGP appointment

After missing the deadline to send a panel of IPS officers for appointment as director general of police (DGP) to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Saturday that the government would “follow rules” and do so.
“We are in the process of sending a panel. We will follow rules,” he said, laying to rest the speculation that the government had missed the February 28 deadline. Mann made the remark while addressing the media to list the achievements of his government after four years of rule.
While the UPSC had asked the government to send a panel by February 28, the Centre too had sent a reminder to the state government. The government was of the view that the state Vidhan Sabha had passed a Bill authorising the state to appoint its own DGP. Mann’s statement holds significance in the light of the Bill, which is pending with the President for her assent. His stand is also a deviation from the past.
The UPSC had asked the Punjab government on February 18 to send a list of eligible IPS officers within 10 days in compliance with the Supreme Court’s February 5 order, which expressed strong disapproval over states continuing with acting DGP arrangements instead of making regular appointments.
In March 2023, the Centre asked the Punjab government why it was not sending the panel of eligible officers for appointment as regular DGP. The state never responded to the letter.
In November 2024, when the UPSC sought a similar panel, the state sought legal opinion and was told that its Bill was sacrosanct.
On June 20, 2023, the Punjab Vidhan Sabha had passed the Punjab Police Amendment Bill-2023. It was sent to the governor, who forwarded it for the consideration of the President. It is now awaiting the President’s assent.
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The Bill and an officiating DGP
The Punjab Police Amendment Bill, 2023, provides for constituting a seven-member committee, to be headed by a retired chief justice or a retired judge from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, to prepare the panel of three senior officers. The other members of the selection panel include the chief secretary, a nominee of the UPSC, a nominee of the Punjab Public Service Commission, the administrative secretary of the home department, a nominee of the Union Ministry of External Affairs, and a retired DGP of Punjab Police.
The committee is empowered to prepare the panel of three officers from a pool of eligible names based on length of service, work record and range of experience. The DGP so appointed will have a minimum tenure of three years.
In Punjab, 1992-batch IPS officer Gaurav Yadav was appointed as officiating DGP on July 5, 2022, four months after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government took over the reins of the state. As per the norms, the state can post an officiating DGP for a maximum period of six months. Yadav, however, has already completed three years and eight months as acting DGP.
Yadav was not among the top three senior-most IPS officers when he was appointed the acting DGP. He had superseded six others—Dinkar Gupta (1987), V K Bhawra, Prabodh Kumar and Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota (all 1988 batch), and Sanjeev Kalra and Parag Jain (both 1989 batch).
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While Gupta, Bhawra, Sahota, and Kumar have retired, Kalra is a special DGP home guard and is retiring on February 28. Jain is on central deputation and is the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief.
Yadav has three batchmates in Punjab—Sharad Satya Chauhan, Harpreet Singh Sidhu and Kuldeep Singh. Chauhan and Sidhu are his seniors in the gradation list.
Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India.
Professional Background
Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state.
Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions.
Special Projects:
Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship.
Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government:
1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs
"Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA.
"Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor.
"Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas.
2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls
"Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections.
"AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections.
"Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership.
3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy
"Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government.
"Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP.
4. Welfare & Economy
"Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program.
"Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025).
Signature Beat
Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens.
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