‘Will follow rules’: Now, Punjab government to send panel of IPS officers for DGP appointment

The government was of the view that the state Vidhan Sabha had passed a Bill authorising the state to appoint its own DGP. (Image: Bhagwant Mann/X)

After missing the deadline to send a panel of IPS officers for appointment as director general of police (DGP) to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Saturday that the government would “follow rules” and do so.

“We are in the process of sending a panel. We will follow rules,” he said, laying to rest the speculation that the government had missed the February 28 deadline. Mann made the remark while addressing the media to list the achievements of his government after four years of rule.

While the UPSC had asked the government to send a panel by February 28, the Centre too had sent a reminder to the state government. The government was of the view that the state Vidhan Sabha had passed a Bill authorising the state to appoint its own DGP. Mann’s statement holds significance in the light of the Bill, which is pending with the President for her assent. His stand is also a deviation from the past.