Will disrupt Assembly session unless govt gives Sutlej Yamuna Link assurance: INLD

Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly Abhay Singh Chautala had courted arrest during INLD’s protest on the Sutlej-Yamuna Link issue at Shambhu Barrier. (Express photo Jaipal Singh/File) Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly Abhay Singh Chautala had courted arrest during INLD’s protest on the Sutlej-Yamuna Link issue at Shambhu Barrier. (Express photo Jaipal Singh/File)

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) said Tuesday it would disrupt the forthcoming Vidhan Sabha session if the ruling BJP does not give a satisfactory assurance about the construction of Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal. While holding its final rally of the ‘jail bharo’ agitation launched INLD and its ally Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Leader of the Opposition Abhay Singh Chautala said if a delegation of BJP goes to meet the central leadership, he would be willing to join them to prove that the SYL issue was not about politics.

Addressing a gathering in Bhiwani, Abhay announced that INLD would organise a statewide bandh on August 18.

“The business community of the state has confirmed its participation in the bandh in support of the farmers’ cause. Such democratic pressures would be applied till the governments at the centre and the state wake up to implement the Supreme Court’s verdict on the issue”, Abhay said.

“Every major step in the construction of SYL canal was taken either by Chaudhary Devi Lal or Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala who began by giving Rs 1 crore to Punjab to begin the work and then oversaw that the case in the courts was pleaded properly to get a favorable verdict,” Abhay claimed.

He added, “BJP had won the 2014 elections on the basis of false promises in the absence of a credible alternative. But now a potent alternative in the form of Third Front has emerged.”

BSP’s state unit chief Prakash Bharati said INLD-BSP alliance stood “rock solid” and that there was no possibility of any controversy about seat sharing since both the parties stood for the welfare of the people.

Member of Parliament from Bhiwani, Dushyant Chautala assured the gathering that Bhiwani district would be the first to get water from the SYL canal. He also accused Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar of mismanaging the water that is at the command of the State and giving it away to Delhi rather than taking care of even the drinking water needs of the state.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App