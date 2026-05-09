Will contest civic polls on party symbol: Akali Dal

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Friday announced it would contest the forthcoming elections to 102 Nagar Council and nine Municipal Corporations on the party symbol. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the party’s halka incharges and district presidents, presided over by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The meeting also decried the manner in which custodians of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, including granthis and gurdwara committees, were being targetted for punishment under the new anti- sacrilege law — passed by the AAP government.

The party said while it wanted the most severe punishment to be awarded to those indulging the holy book’s sacrilege, granthis and gurdwara committees should not be persecuted.