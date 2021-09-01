Will contest Assembly polls from Gurdaspur, says Partap Singh Bajwa

Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday declared that he will contest the upcoming state polls from an Assembly segment in Gurdaspur.

Addressing a big gathering in Batala, which was purportedly backed by the Amarinder Singh camp, Bajwa said: “I want to come back home and have decided to contest from Gurdaspur in next assembly elections. I have already held meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Captain Amarinder Singh in this regard. I am ready to contest from any one of the existing Assembly segments from Gurdaspur.”

Congress Lok Sabha MPs Jasbir Singh Gill and Gurjit Singh Aujla, MLAs Fatehjang Singh Bajwa, Balwinder Singh Ladi, Santokh Singh Bhalaipur and Joginderpal were present in the gathering and they showered praises on Bajwa. All these leaders are considered part of the Amarinder camp.

Bajwa also said that Congress would contest next elections under the leadership of Captain Amarinder Singh.

“Congress party is united. In 2022, Congress would contest elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and party would form the government again,” said Bajwa.

Recently, Captain Amarinder Singh had appointed Partap Singh Bajwa’s close aide Gurinder Singh Chiku as chairman of Market Committee, Batala.

Bajwa said that Amarinder was a true supporter of farmers and recently the Punjab government had given big relief to the farmers by increasing the price of sugarcane.

“I never went to home of CM in last four and half years. But I went to his home for the sugarcane farmers’ issues. I told the CM that we rule Punjab on the due to these people. So don’t think about profit and loss and increase the prices. I told him if we fail to satisfy farmers then Jalandhar would become Singhu border,” said Bajwa.

He told the gathering that he was with the farmers for repeal of agriculture laws.

Focus on Batala

In his speech, Bajwa specially focused in Batala city. He said that Punjab government has decided to set up medical college under PPP model in Batala.

“Process of acquiring land for this college has already started. I will give you another big news in the coming days,” said Bajwa.

He promised top 10 Batala industrialists to arrange a meeting with Punjab government in coming days to support small and medium scale industry.

Meanwhile, former Batala MLA and Congress leader Ashwani Sekhri stayed away from Bajwa’s gathering.

“I am in touch with Ashwani Sekhri. He had to meet Punjab CM today and this was the reason that he couldn’t come to join this gathering,” said Bajwa.

Ashwani Sekhri is also in race to get party ticket from Batala. Before Bajwa came in the picture, Sekhri was in tussle with Punjab Cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Bajwa for Batala.

Qadian MLA Tripat Rajinder Bajwa is also interested in contesting from Batala and he remained active in the city until Captain Amarinder Singh finally curtailed his powers after the recent infighting in Congress party.