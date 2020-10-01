Will cancel tenders of contractors whose projects remain pending, says MLA Gupta after meeting with Panchkula MC

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker and local MLA, Gian Chand Gupta.

HOLDING A meeting with the civic body of Panchkula, Haryana Assembly Speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta on Tuesday repeated his threat — for a third time now — to cancel tenders of contractors whose projects remain pending.

As per a press statement issued by the district administration, the MLA showed displeasure over the delay in developmental works of the district and gave “strict instructions to Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Mahavir Yadav and Superintendent Engineer Vijay Goel to get the development works done soon by streamlining the functioning of the corporation. The contractors not completing the works within the prescribed time limits must also be blacklisted”.

In the first week of July and in the last week of December last year, Gupta had issued similar threats demanding that the MC “cancel the licences of contractors whose work is not done over the given time limits”.

In another such meeting held between former commissioner Sumedha Kataria and the MLA in the last week of December, notices were sent to nine such project contractors that had to be completed by August last year and had not even started their work. The notices asked the firms to begin working or have their contracts cancelled and get blacklisted.

Holding another review meeting on Tuesday, Gupta met the municipal officials to know the progress of the ongoing development works in sectors and villages. “He did not appear satisfied with the details given to the officials in the meeting,” the press statement said.

He reportedly took an update on the construction of projects, including bus queue shelters in the city, pending construction of three fire stations, beautification of 21 entrance gates of which only six stand completed, repair of roads and road lanes and maintenance of sewerage pipeline. Along with this, he also took the progress report of community centres, Swagat Dwar, veterinary hospitals in various villages.

More than nine months after the first threat was made, project contractors who had been served notices then, are yet to complete their work.

As per the release, Gupta also questioned the hampered work of building of a road at Saketri village of Panchkula and of a swagat dwar being built at the entry of Toka village. While the MC quoted deficiency of budget for the building of road, it stated that lack of cooperation from electricity department in taking down power wires had caused the delay in the latter project.

“Any lack of funds should not hamper development work of Panchkula. Further strict action will be taken against the employees of the electricity department who have not cooperated in the development work. He has summoned the details of the correspondence done with the electricity department,” the release stated.

On the issue of building of veterinary hospital in Ramgarh area, MC officials said that a map of the hospital has been ordered from the animal husbandry department, and work will be started as soon as the map is received.

Gupta again raised the sewerage issues of the village areas of Panchkula which has remained a persistent problem. Sewerage in eight villages was to be laid under the civic body. Sewage treatment plants are also to be set up at Saketdi and Ramgarh. These development works are to be done under AMRUT scheme but have remained pending.

During the meeting, waterlogging issues of Sector 8 of the city were also raised where the executive engineer of the corporation stated that this problem had been created due to blockage in the sewerage line. “To this, Gupta said that if the sewerage line is not being repaired, then new sewerage line should be laid immediately,” the release read.

In June, the civic body had documented the road gullies in Panchkula, targeting those that needed cleaning. While the work was done on paper, its effects were never seen on the ground.

During the meeting, Gupta expressed displeasure at the non-commissioning of the vending zone in Sector 19. He said that the government has constructed this vending zone by spending a large amount of money to facilitate the residents. Due to non-commissioning of the vending zone, while street vendors remain wary, government funds are also wasted.

The district has already issued a notice to begin an anti-encroachment drive in Panchkula. The Panchkula MC elections are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

