Will call spl session to reject farm laws: Channi to Centre

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi gave an ultimatum to Centre Tuesday saying that if it fails to repeal farm then his government would convene a special Vidhan Sabha session to scrap them outright.

Addressing the media persons here at the Chief Minister’s Office, Channi said Capt Amarinder Singh had earlier decided to amended bills instead of rejecting these draconian farm legislations.

Urging the Centre to give due recognition to the border state of Punjab for its unprecedented sacrifices to uphold the country’s integrity and sovereignty, Channi said that the Centre should not try to foment trouble in the state like J&K rather it should sincerely resolve the ongoing farm crisis at the earliest in the larger interest of the country.

Reiterating his firm commitment to stand by the farmers and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha in this hour of crisis, the CM said that he would even lead a mammoth march towards Delhi either by foot or on bicycle to support their cause in case the Centre doesn’t concede their demand to repeal these laws forthwith.

Channi said it is ironical that ‘Anndaata’ has been virtually forced to become a beggar due to the Centre’s apathy and stubborn attitude.

“If Centre can afford to waive the huge loans of big corporate houses what stops it from waiving the loans of poor and needy farmers?” quipped Channi. He, however, said that the state government had already provided relief to the small and marginal farmers up to Rs 2 lakh and now farm labourers are also being extended relief.

Speaking about farmers who had lost their lives during the farm stir, the Chief Minister said his government has provided government jobs to their family members besides giving financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh per family.

Listing his government’s priority, the Chief Minister said that the process of allotment of 5-marla plots is being simplified and has now empowered the BDPOs to decide the cases after the resolution passed by the concerned village panchayats. The entire process to identify and finalise the allotment of plots to the eligible beneficiaries would be completed within a month, added Channi.