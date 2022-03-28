Will accelerate pace of development in north India: ASSOCHAM

The Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) has stated that it will play a proactive role in accelerating the pace of economic development in the northern region.

After attending a meeting of ASSOCHAM’s North Region Development Council (NRDC) on Saturday, the council’s Haryana unit chairman Vijay Sharma said, “In partnership with the governments, we will organize events, seminars, webinars, trade fairs and meetings to increase the business potential in different states and UTs.”

Council’s north region chairman Amrit Sagar Mittal said that one district, one product (ODOP), farm tourism and small enterprises will be the areas of focus.

“The ODOP aims at identifying an exclusive product or service from a district and promoting that so that small enterprises which are the backbone of the economy get benefited and are not side-lined. We will also work on removal of bottlenecks in freight movement as the region is a landlocked one and the major transportation of goods is via the land route,” Mittal added.

Former Haryana IAS officer Vivek Atray, who is the chairman of ASSOCHAM’s North Regional Council for Policy Advocacy, also participated in the event.