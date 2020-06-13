Wildcraft India and West Side store penalised for charging for carry bags from customer

The West Side store in reply submitted that the complainant was duly informed at the billing counter that he would be charged for the paper carry bag and he willingly purchased the carry bag. (Representational) The West Side store in reply submitted that the complainant was duly informed at the billing counter that he would be charged for the paper carry bag and he willingly purchased the carry bag. (Representational)

In complaints against company stores for charging for carry bags, the Chandigarh Consumer Forum on Tuesday penalised Wildcraft India and West Side and asked them to refund the amount of carry bags with compensation and litigation cost to the complainants

Varun Kumar of Chandigarh, said that he purchased some articles worth Rs 3,308 from Wildcraft on May 12, 2019 out of which a sum of Rs 8.92 was charged by the store as cost of the carry bag, for which he had to shell out extra amount from his pocket. Kumar alleged that the carry bag is printed on both sides and has a prominent display of the advertisement of the store and is serving as an advertisement for the company.

Wildcraft in reply submitted that the complainant had bought the carry bag on his own wish and was never forced to buy the same. They added that the carry bags are optional and there is no compulsion on customers buy them.

The forum, after hearing the arguments, held that, “…we are not impressed with this argument of the OP (Wildcraft) because the Opposite Party has miserably failed to produce on record any cogent, convincing and reliable piece of evidence in the shape of any rules/ instructions authorising it to levy charge additionally for the carry bag from the gullible consumers. In this backdrop, charges of such things (carry bags) cannot be separately foisted upon the consumers and the same would amount to unfair trade practice on the part of the OP…”

The order further stated, “the price of the carry bag has generally been included by them in the profit margins of the product(s). It was for gain of the OP. By employing unfair trade practice, the OP is minting lot of money from the gullible customers from all their stores situated across the country…” The forum thus directed Wildcraft India to refund Rs 3,209 Kumar, including Rs 9 the price of the carry bad, and Rs 1100 and Rs 2100 as compensation ad cost of litigation respectively.

Similarly, in another case, Tarunjit Singh of Mohali alleged that he purchased clothes for Rs 5,559 in November 2018 and was shocked to see the invoice that West Side store had charged Rs 10 on account of the paper carry bag.

The West Side store in reply submitted that the complainant was duly informed at the billing counter that he would be charged for the paper carry bag and he willingly purchased the carry bag.

The forum, however, hearing the arguments, directed West Side to refund Rs 10 to the complainant, along with Rs 100 as compensation and Rs 500 as cost of litigation.

