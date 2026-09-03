Leopard breaks into Kufri’s Himalayan Nature Park enclosure, kills aged ‘Sheru’

Taking advantage of a serious lapse, a wild leopard sneaked into a leopard enclosure at the Himalayan Nature Park in Kufri and killed an aged captive leopard named ‘Sheru’ on August 8, while leaving a five-year-old leopardess, Bandit, unharmed, a senior officer of the Wildlife Department told The Indian Express on Wednesday.

The officer said although the intruder leopard was tranquilised, captured and subsequently released into the wild on August 9, the circumstances surrounding Sheru’s death became clear only after the post-mortem report was received on August 30.

“The post-mortem report ruled out death due to natural causes and concluded that Sheru died of injuries suffered during a struggle,” the officer said.

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Sources said based on the findings of the post-mortem report, which established that the captive leopard was killed in a fight with another animal, an explanation was sought from officials at the Himalayan Nature Park, Kufri, as to how a wild animal managed to enter the enclosure.

Sources said in the absence of a conclusive post-mortem report, the Wildlife Department initially believed that Sheru could have died of natural causes, despite the fact that a wild leopard had sneaked into the enclosure.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Shimla, Shahnawaz Ahmad Bhatt said, “We received the post-mortem report of the leopard named Sheru on August 30. It concluded that Sheru died due to injuries inflicted during a struggle with another animal. Indeed, there was a lapse. We visited the spot and found the intruder had sneaked into the enclosure through a small hole or cavity in the iron fence. The gap was repaired. The intruder leopard was released into the forest area after a detailed medical examination.”

Bhatt said, “Once the Kufri zoo staff submits its explanation, a detailed report will be sent to the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), Delhi.”

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Range Officer Vinita Bhardwaj, the zoo in charge, declined to comment on the matter.

A wildlife official associated with the Kufri zoo said, “Our initial assessment is that the wild leopard, which was later tranquilised and released into the open forest, had picked up the scent of the leopardess Bandit, who was lodged in the same enclosure as Sheru. It managed to enter the enclosure and became agitated after finding another male with the leopardess. Sheru was aged and fragile and failed to counter the younger leopard.”

The officer said, “Kufri zoo, known as the Himalayan Nature Park, is situated adjacent to a forested area. The boundaries of the Mashobra, Chail and Shimla forest ranges are in proximity to the zoo. In such an environment, we cannot rule out the possibility of a wild leopard picking up the scent of a young leopardess and entering the zoo premises.”

The officer said, “There are three pairs of leopards in the zoo. Each leopard enclosure has one male and one female. Leopard Sheru and leopardess Bandit had been lodged together for a long time. Sheru was the oldest leopard. He was a cub when a forest team rescued him from a forest fire in the Summer Hill area in 2007. Since then, the leopard has been in the care of the Forest and Wildlife Department.

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“Leopardess Bandit was also rescued after she was found isolated in a forest area in 2021. The enclosure where Sheru and Bandit were lodged is situated near the Asiatic bears’ courtyard. The enclosure was closed on all sides, including the rooftop. Due to the long age, Sheru had been not much active and mostly remain laying inside the enslosure. The Himalayan Nature Park is spread over approximately 90 hectares.”