Leopard breaks into Kufri’s Himalayan Nature Park enclosure, kills aged ‘Sheru’

Post-mortem report on August 30 concludes death due to injuries; report will be sent to the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) in Delhi: official.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
4 min readShimlaUpdated: Sep 3, 2026 10:07 AM IST
leopard sheruLeopard Sheru takes rest on a wooden platform inside an enclosure at the Himalayan Nature Park in Kufri in April 2026. (Express Photo by Saurabh Parashar)
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Taking advantage of a serious lapse, a wild leopard sneaked into a leopard enclosure at the Himalayan Nature Park in Kufri and killed an aged captive leopard named ‘Sheru’ on August 8, while leaving a five-year-old leopardess, Bandit, unharmed, a senior officer of the Wildlife Department told The Indian Express on Wednesday.

The officer said although the intruder leopard was tranquilised, captured and subsequently released into the wild on August 9, the circumstances surrounding Sheru’s death became clear only after the post-mortem report was received on August 30.

“The post-mortem report ruled out death due to natural causes and concluded that Sheru died of injuries suffered during a struggle,” the officer said.

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Sources said based on the findings of the post-mortem report, which established that the captive leopard was killed in a fight with another animal, an explanation was sought from officials at the Himalayan Nature Park, Kufri, as to how a wild animal managed to enter the enclosure.

Sources said in the absence of a conclusive post-mortem report, the Wildlife Department initially believed that Sheru could have died of natural causes, despite the fact that a wild leopard had sneaked into the enclosure.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Shimla, Shahnawaz Ahmad Bhatt said, “We received the post-mortem report of the leopard named Sheru on August 30. It concluded that Sheru died due to injuries inflicted during a struggle with another animal. Indeed, there was a lapse. We visited the spot and found the intruder had sneaked into the enclosure through a small hole or cavity in the iron fence. The gap was repaired. The intruder leopard was released into the forest area after a detailed medical examination.”

Bhatt said, “Once the Kufri zoo staff submits its explanation, a detailed report will be sent to the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), Delhi.”

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Range Officer Vinita Bhardwaj, the zoo in charge, declined to comment on the matter.

A wildlife official associated with the Kufri zoo said, “Our initial assessment is that the wild leopard, which was later tranquilised and released into the open forest, had picked up the scent of the leopardess Bandit, who was lodged in the same enclosure as Sheru. It managed to enter the enclosure and became agitated after finding another male with the leopardess. Sheru was aged and fragile and failed to counter the younger leopard.”

The officer said, “Kufri zoo, known as the Himalayan Nature Park, is situated adjacent to a forested area. The boundaries of the Mashobra, Chail and Shimla forest ranges are in proximity to the zoo. In such an environment, we cannot rule out the possibility of a wild leopard picking up the scent of a young leopardess and entering the zoo premises.”

The officer said, “There are three pairs of leopards in the zoo. Each leopard enclosure has one male and one female. Leopard Sheru and leopardess Bandit had been lodged together for a long time. Sheru was the oldest leopard. He was a cub when a forest team rescued him from a forest fire in the Summer Hill area in 2007. Since then, the leopard has been in the care of the Forest and Wildlife Department.

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“Leopardess Bandit was also rescued after she was found isolated in a forest area in 2021. The enclosure where Sheru and Bandit were lodged is situated near the Asiatic bears’ courtyard. The enclosure was closed on all sides, including the rooftop. Due to the long age, Sheru had been not much active and mostly remain laying inside the enslosure. The Himalayan Nature Park is spread over approximately 90 hectares.”

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Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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