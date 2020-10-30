WII to soon conduct 2020-21 Wildlife Survey in Haryana

Traditional methods including reading of pug marks will also be used in the survey.(Representational)

THE WILDLIFE INSTITUTE of India (WII), Dehradun, is to undertake the 2020-21 wildlife survey in Haryana, covering the state’s protected forest areas. A contract of Rs 40 lakh was signed between the WII and Haryana forest and wildlife department for the same, and Rs 20 lakh has already been paid to WII by the state.

The WII has finalized the process of selecting the one principal project associate and four project associates for the survey.

Haryana has two national parks, eight wildlife sanctuaries and two conservation reserves. five breeding centres, three mini zoos and a deer park.

During the survey, the WII team will visit all these areas to count the wildlife in the state. The last survey held dates back to 2013. In 2015 and 2017, proposals were mooted for the survey but the nod was not received from the state government. The 2013 Wildlife Survey had concluded the presence of over 100 leopards in Haryana especially in the Kalesar forest and Morni hills. Traces of big cats were also found in Aravalli hills of Gurgaon.

Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF), Wildlife, M L Rajvanshi, said, “We urged the WII to start the survey as soon as possible. The team will conduct the survey inside the protected area and other nearby areas of protected reserves. Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) and open fields will also be included in the survey. Besides the wildlife species including mammalian, prey, the survey team will also check the birds biodiversity in the state. The survey can be one year long.”

The wildlife survey will be conducted through modern techniques including distance sampling, line transects, installation of camera traps. Traditional methods including reading of pug marks will also be used in the survey.

The state forest/wildlife department will provide other resources including vehicles/ accommodation/manpower and other logistic help to the survey team.

The cost of installation of camera traps will be borne by the state department.

The state has two national parks — Sultanpur National Park near Gurgaon, Kalesar National Park in Yamunanagar. The eight wildlife sanctuaries include Khol-Hai-Raitan and Bir Shikargah in Morni/Pinjore in Panchkula, Kalesar Wildlife Sanctuary in Yamunanagar, Chhilchhila Wildlife Sanctuary in Kurushetra, Nahar Wildlife Sanctuary in Rewari, Abubshahar Wildlife Sanctuary in Sirsa, Bhindawas Wildlife Sanctuary and Khaparwas Wildlife Sanctuary in district Jhajjar.

