Three days after wife’s demise, Chandigarh resident arrested for ‘dowry death’

Three days after the death of a 25-year-old woman in Chandigarh, police arrested her husband Friday on charges of dowry death, officers said, adding that they are questioning the victim’s in-laws as well.

Shivani, a native of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, was found dead at her house in Chandigarh Sector 56 on Tuesday, the police said. She leaves behind a four-month-old child. Officers said the accused, Sunny Singh, will be produced at the district court in Sector 43 on Friday.

Investigators said Sunny was arrested following a complaint by the victim’s elder brother Virender Singh, who alleged that Shivani was being harassed for dowry since her wedding to Sunny Singh, a resident of Sector 55, in March 2021. The police said it was an arranged marriage, but the relationship between the couple was not cordial.

“Shivani was harassed over dowry after her marriage. Many meetings were held between members of both families and, every time, Sunny Singh promised to improve himself. A few days back, my sister had conveyed to me regarding a fresh assault on her by Sunny. We visited the couple and returned. On Wednesday, Sunny called me to inform me that my sister was dead. He first claimed that Shivani died by suicide and later he told me that she fell from the stairs. The police told us Shivani died on Tuesday night,” Virender said in his complaint.

Station House Officer of Sector 39 police station, Inspector Eram Rizvi, said, “We have arrested Sunny Singh. The report of the post-mortem examination of the victim is still awaited. So far, we have not found any evidence indicating that Shivani was murdered.”

A case was registered at the Sector 39 police station under section 304B (dowry death) of IPC.