Two days after wife served Congress notice, Captain says Harish Chaudhary playing CM

Former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh Friday lashed out at Congress senior leader Harish Chaudhary accusing him of turning the state’s CM into a “rubber stamp”. Amarinder also junked the accusations that he was in cahoots with the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he occupied the CM’s post.

Amarinder said although he owed no explanation to “an out of job legislator who has been sacked as a minister in Rajasthan”, he still wanted to set the record straight.

“Had I had any understanding with the prime minister or the BJP when I was the chief minister, I would not have supported the farmers’ agitation and demanded repealing of the agriculture laws and passed a law in the Vidhan Sabha against these,” Amarinder said.

He said that as the CM and home minister of Punjab, he was supposed to meet the PM and Union home minister and so were his ministers who would meet their central counterparts. “Even your new CM (Charanjit Singh Channi) has met the PM and the Home Minister (Amit Shah)…then he should also be having an understanding with the BJP and waiting to be sacked,” he quipped.

Amarinder’s remarks come two days after Chaudhary issued a show-cause notice to the former CM’s wife and Patiala Congress MP Preneet Kaur seeking an explanation for her “anti-party activities”.

Amarinder said it was for the first time that a party in-charge had made the state as his permanent abode. “I have worked with 14 party in-charges like Pranab Mukherjee, Mohsina Kidwai, Janaradhan Dwivedi to name a few, and they would rarely interfere, leave aside visiting or settling down in Punjab,” he said, and pointed out that “a party in-charge is not supposed to settle down in the state he is assigned but to facilitate interaction and feedback to the high command”.

He alleged that Chaudhary, who was recently appointed as the incharge of Punjab affairs at the AICC and had resigned as a minister in Rajasthan, is “enjoying” chief ministerial power and privileges in state, turning CM Channi into a “rubber stamp by dictating terms to him”.

“Choudhary has been even attending the cabinet and other meetings of officers, which is illegal and unconstitutional,” he alleged.

The former CM questioned the legality of Chaudhary getting a ministerial bungalow in Chandigarh and the entire Punjab Bhawan at his disposal, from where he “commands and dictates orders” to the CM, other ministers and officers”. “Who is paying for his expenses,” he asked.