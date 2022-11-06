Wife of Chandigarh’s 1st member of parliament passes away

Pushp Lata Goyal, the wife of Chandigarh’s first MP Late Babu Chand Goyal, passed away on Saturday.

Popularly known as Pushpa ji, she took active part in social work when Babu Chand was put behind bars for 18 months along with other Opposition members during the Emergency.

Pushpa ji was assigned the duty of looking after the daily needs of families whose bread earners were behind bars. She herself was arrested by the police during that time.

Pushpa ji was a member of the national executive of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She also remained vice president of the BJP, Chandigarh, president of the Mahila Morcha of the party, and has also been a member of the UT Advisory Committee.

Prime Minister Narender Modi on Saturday called up Pushpa ji’s son, Praveen Goyal, to express his condolences on her death. Pushpa ji is survived by three sons and two

daughters.