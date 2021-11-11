Wife of Bargari sacrilege accused moves HC, seeks CBI investigation of husband’s murder

THE WIFE of a staunch follower of Dera Sacha Sauda, Mohinder Pal Bittu, who was killed in the Nabha Jail after he had been booked by a Punjab Police SIT in connection with the 2015 Bargari sacrilege case, has moved Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking a probe into his murder by CBI or any other independent agency. The petition is yet to come up for hearing before the HC.

The police had claimed that Bittu — who was booked in the 2015 sacrilege cases and arrested in 2018 — was killed by two inmates, Maninder Singh and Gursewak Singh, both serving life terms for murder, on June 22, 2019.

Santosh Kumari, through counsels, advocates R K Handa and Dharam Bir Bhargav, has submitted in the petition before HC that the state police “has arbitrarily and illegally not investigated the conspiracy part of the case in question and further submitted the incomplete challan by not verifying the true facts of the case, under which…Bittu was brutally murdered in judicial custody…”.

The petitioner’s counsel have contended that the state police had, “without properly and fairly investigating the FIR number 101, of June 22, 2019, under sections 302, 120-B, 34 of IPC and section 52A of the Prison Act, arbitrarily and illegally submitted the chargesheet/final report that too without investigating the true facts and conspiracy part of the case which would disclose the names of higher police officers as named in the diary notes/note book/dying declaration, who connived together and brutally murdered the husband of the petitioner, Bittu”.