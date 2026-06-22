‘A wife is not a maid’: Tribunal remarks as family of deceased homemaker gets Rs 39.6 lakh

Observing that “No doubt, household services can be performed by a maid servant. However, it would not be fair to equate the services of a wife with those of a maid, as the former puts her heart, soul and sweat into serving her family, and that too 24 hours a day and seven days a week,” the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Chandigarh, has awarded Rs 39.61 lakh as compensation to the husband and two daughters of a 37-year-old homemaker who died in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh in July 2023.

Presiding Officer of the Tribunal Dr Harpreet Kaur passed the award on a claim petition filed by Ranbir Singh and his two minor daughters, seeking compensation for the death of Anita Devi. She was killed when a Mahindra pick-up van plunged into the Satluj river near Jani village in Kinnaur district on July 26, 2023.

According to the claimants, Anita Devi, along with other village women, was returning home from the market when the vehicle, allegedly being driven at a very high speed and in a rash and negligent manner, fell into the river after the driver lost control. Anita Devi sustained grievous head injuries and died. The claimants sought compensation of Rs 50 lakh, contending that although she was a homemaker, she rendered valuable household services and that her contribution could not be assessed at less than Rs 15,000 per month.

The insurance company, Reliance General Insurance Company Limited, contested the petition, raising objections regarding negligence, the validity of the driver’s licence and alleged violation of policy conditions. It also argued that the driver was not holding a valid licence to drive a transport vehicle at the time of the accident.

Relying on the testimony of Raj Kumari, an occupant of the vehicle and the complainant in the FIR, the tribunal concluded that the accident had occurred due to rash and negligent driving. It noted that despite denying negligence, the insurer had failed to lead any evidence to substantiate its stand.

While assessing compensation, the tribunal referred to precedents of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and observed that a homemaker’s contribution cannot be equated with that of a domestic worker.

“Therefore, the claimants are entitled to adequate compensation in lieu of the loss of gratuitous services rendered by the deceased,” it held.

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The tribunal assessed Anita Devi’s notional income at Rs 15,000 per month and granted an addition of 40 per cent towards future prospects.

Rejecting the insurer’s objection regarding the driving licence, the tribunal observed: “I have considered the contention of the counsel for the insurance company and found the same to be without any substance.” It held that the vehicle fell within the category of a light motor vehicle and that the driver possessed a valid licence.

The tribunal awarded a total compensation of Rs 39,61,500 along with interest at 9 per cent per annum from the date of filing of the petition till realisation. Of the total amount, Rs 15.61 lakh was awarded to the husband, while Rs 12 lakh each was awarded to the couple’s two daughters.