‘A wife is not a maid’: Tribunal remarks as family of deceased homemaker gets Rs 39.6 lakh

MACT says a homemaker serves her family “24 hours a day, seven days a week”; grants compensation to husband and two daughters

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
3 min readChandigarhUpdated: Jun 22, 2026 02:51 PM IST
HOMEMAKERThe tribunal assessed Anita Devi’s notional income at Rs 15,000 per month and granted an addition of 40 per cent towards future prospects. (Representational image generated by AI/Gemni)
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Observing that “No doubt, household services can be performed by a maid servant. However, it would not be fair to equate the services of a wife with those of a maid, as the former puts her heart, soul and sweat into serving her family, and that too 24 hours a day and seven days a week,” the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Chandigarh, has awarded Rs 39.61 lakh as compensation to the husband and two daughters of a 37-year-old homemaker who died in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh in July 2023.

Presiding Officer of the Tribunal Dr Harpreet Kaur passed the award on a claim petition filed by Ranbir Singh and his two minor daughters, seeking compensation for the death of Anita Devi. She was killed when a Mahindra pick-up van plunged into the Satluj river near Jani village in Kinnaur district on July 26, 2023.

According to the claimants, Anita Devi, along with other village women, was returning home from the market when the vehicle, allegedly being driven at a very high speed and in a rash and negligent manner, fell into the river after the driver lost control. Anita Devi sustained grievous head injuries and died. The claimants sought compensation of Rs 50 lakh, contending that although she was a homemaker, she rendered valuable household services and that her contribution could not be assessed at less than Rs 15,000 per month.

The insurance company, Reliance General Insurance Company Limited, contested the petition, raising objections regarding negligence, the validity of the driver’s licence and alleged violation of policy conditions. It also argued that the driver was not holding a valid licence to drive a transport vehicle at the time of the accident.

Relying on the testimony of Raj Kumari, an occupant of the vehicle and the complainant in the FIR, the tribunal concluded that the accident had occurred due to rash and negligent driving. It noted that despite denying negligence, the insurer had failed to lead any evidence to substantiate its stand.

While assessing compensation, the tribunal referred to precedents of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and observed that a homemaker’s contribution cannot be equated with that of a domestic worker.

“Therefore, the claimants are entitled to adequate compensation in lieu of the loss of gratuitous services rendered by the deceased,” it held.

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The tribunal assessed Anita Devi’s notional income at Rs 15,000 per month and granted an addition of 40 per cent towards future prospects.

Rejecting the insurer’s objection regarding the driving licence, the tribunal observed: “I have considered the contention of the counsel for the insurance company and found the same to be without any substance.” It held that the vehicle fell within the category of a light motor vehicle and that the driver possessed a valid licence.

The tribunal awarded a total compensation of Rs 39,61,500 along with interest at 9 per cent per annum from the date of filing of the petition till realisation. Of the total amount, Rs 15.61 lakh was awarded to the husband, while Rs 12 lakh each was awarded to the couple’s two daughters.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

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