“Chamkaur Sahib will be like Patiala and Lambi if CM Charanjit Singh Channi-led government is formed in Punjab.”

This is the promise that Simran, Channi’s 26-year-old daughter-in-law, makes during her whirlwind tour of 15 villages in the constituency from where the incumbent CM is seeking reelection.

Simran, who does not come from a political family, married Channi’s elder son, Navjeet, in October last year. Her father is a Kendriya Vidayalya principal.

The apparent reference in her addresses is to the constituencies represented by five-time CM Parkash Singh Badal, who represents Lambi, and two-time CM Amarinder Singh, who hails from Patiala, and represents the Patiala (Urban) constituency.

Wife, daughter-in-law hit campaign road for Channi with a promise Channi, who is also contesting from Bhadaur this time, has his family members going all out in Chamkaur Sahib to seek votes for first ever Dalit CM of the State.

His wife, Dr Kamaljit Kaur, resigned as Senior Medical Officer to be “backbone” of the CM’s campaign in the crucial election.

On Wednesday, she too separately visited an equal number of villages to pay obeisance at places of worship relating to Guru Ravidas.

In Sarhana, Simran tells the women around her that their masle (issues) will be sorted out once Channi’s new government is formed. She tells them that people know her for just three months, but know her father-in-law for years.

“Tussi jyada close ho (You are closer to Channi),” she says while speaking inside Guru Ravidas Dharamshala.

Further, she lists out two main priorities while interacting with the electorate – addressing the issue of unemployment and renovating kuccha homes.

“Making gallian-nallian (streets and drains) pucca (concrete) could be worthwhile only if houses are also made pucca,” Simran tells The Indian Express.



Moving in a cavalcade of vehicles with personnel from CM’s security cover and with family members, including her mother Sarbjit Kaur, Simran pays obeisance at Guru Ravidas gurdwara in Sarhana, hands over a portrait of the guru and offers Rs 21,000 in bhent (offering).

“It was bhent to the gurdwara. It was not political. This is a family tradition on every Ravidas Jayanti. All people offer daan (donations) on Guru Ravidass Jayanti,” says Simran, who has done BTech in Computer Science from Panjab University’s University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) and is pursuing MBA now.

Asked about how has her life changed after marrying into the CM’s family, she says: “I feel more responsible now.”

The 26-year-old adds that she admires Channi for his “thinking, principles, punctuality, dedication and putting his hundred percent everyday,” and her husband Navjeet for “being a very good orator and playing a crucial role” in Channi’s victory in the 2017 election.

Simran worked with Uber’s sales and marketing team at Gurgaon for about two years.

About her future plans, she adds: “You don’t have to be in politics to do social service. I would like to start an NGO to help people on a personal level.”

In a separate stretch of the constituency, Channi’s wife, Dr Kamaljit Kaur, too pays obeisance at Guru Ravidas places of worship before winding up her schedule for the day at a temple in Morinda.

“Being a doctor was a noble profession. It was about taking medical history and doing the diagnosis. My new job is also sort of the same – knowing the pulse of the voters. I had to resign since saab (read Channi) got very busy and I had to do the campaign for him. I am his backbone,” Dr Kaur tells The Indian Express.