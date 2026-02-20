Widely known ‘under whose rule drugs entered Punjab’: Bittu sharpens attack on SAD

This is not the first time Bittu has launched an attack on the Akali Dal. (file)

Amid ongoing speculation about a possible SAD–BJP alliance, Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Ravneet Singh Bittu once again targeted the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for the spread of drugs, gangster culture and sacrilege in the state.

Bittu was speaking to mediapersons after paying floral tributes on the 104th birth anniversary of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, his grandfather, at the latter’s memorial in Sector 42, Chandigarh.

Targeting the Akali Dal, Bittu said that it was widely known “under whose rule drugs entered Punjab and under whose rule the sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib took place”. He alleged that for electoral gains, certain leaders followed a religious sect head and facilitated sacrilege incidents. “Those who could not remain loyal to the Guru, how can they be loyal to the people.”