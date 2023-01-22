WICCI seminar celebrates women power

The Chandigarh chapter of Women’s Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WICCI), which aims to boost and build women’s entrepreneurship , organised a seminar to celebrate women empowerment. The seminar called Vasantotsav celebrated the season of change.

Deepika Bahri, President, WICCI, Chandigarh Chapter along with 200 other members participated in the Vasantotsav.

“Currently, we have 700 working women of Chandigarh as our members. They are from all spheres of life and different professions. We work on many agendas like legal awareness, women empowerment, helping elder members of the society, educating girls, spreading awareness about health and nutrition, skill development, human rights, etc.,”said Bahri.

Noted personalities like Dr Richa Ranjan, vice president, Chandigarh Council, WICCI, Prof Key Dharamvir, Dr Ramandeep Saini, Brig (Dr) RS Grewal and Dr Balwin Kaur Ghai also shared their views at this event.

Women can be empowered through supporting their sense of self-worth, their freedom to make their own decisions, and their right to have an impact on social change for both themselves and other people.