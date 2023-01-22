scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
Advertisement

WICCI seminar celebrates women power

Noted personalities like Dr Richa Ranjan, vice president, Chandigarh Council, WICCI, Prof Key Dharamvir, Dr Ramandeep Saini, Brig (Dr) RS Grewal and Dr Balwin Kaur Ghai also shared their views at this event.

Deepika Bahri, President, WICCI, Chandigarh Chapter along with 200 other members participated in the Vasantotsav. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
WICCI seminar celebrates women power
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Chandigarh chapter of Women’s Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WICCI), which aims to boost and build women’s entrepreneurship , organised a seminar to celebrate women empowerment. The seminar called Vasantotsav celebrated the season of change.

Deepika Bahri, President, WICCI, Chandigarh Chapter along with 200 other members participated in the Vasantotsav.

“Currently, we have 700 working women of Chandigarh as our members. They are from all spheres of life and different professions. We work on many agendas like legal awareness, women empowerment, helping elder members of the society, educating girls, spreading awareness about health and nutrition, skill development, human rights, etc.,”said Bahri.

Noted personalities like Dr Richa Ranjan, vice president, Chandigarh Council, WICCI, Prof Key Dharamvir, Dr Ramandeep Saini, Brig (Dr) RS Grewal and Dr Balwin Kaur Ghai also shared their views at this event.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Population of India and C...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Population of India and C...
The forgotten story of Calcutta’s once thriving Japanese community
The forgotten story of Calcutta’s once thriving Japanese community
Sharing room, books & success: 3 siblings crack J&K civils
Sharing room, books & success: 3 siblings crack J&K civils
Delhi Confidential: Eknath Shinde’s Sena eagerly waits for Union Ca...
Delhi Confidential: Eknath Shinde’s Sena eagerly waits for Union Ca...
More from Chandigarh

Women can be empowered through supporting their sense of self-worth, their freedom to make their own decisions, and their right to have an impact on social change for both themselves and other people.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 22-01-2023 at 04:22 IST
Next Story

Sexual harassment allegations: Deadlock broke after wrestlers assured of probe — and safety

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close