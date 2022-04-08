Why weren’t we told about dump yard fire: CPCC to MC

The Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) Thursday decided to issue a notice to Chandigarh Municipal Corporation asking the civic body why it was not informed about the major fire which broke out at the Dumping Ground, Sector 38, Tuesday night.

Officials of the CPCC, a body to keep a check on the pollution-related affairs in Chandigarh, decided to take up the matter with senior administrative officials too. It is not the first time when the municipal corporation (MC), Chandigarh, did not feel any need to update the CPCC about the major fire at the dumping ground in the last many years. In 2021, when a major fire broke out at the dumping ground, the MC authorities had not informed the CPCC about the fire.

“I have told the Member Secretary, CPCC, to issue a notice to MC Commissioner asking him why the pollution control committee was not informed about the fire.

In connection with earlier reported fire incidents at the dumping ground, MC did not inform us anything about the fire. It is laxity on their part. We analyse the reasons on our own but it is the primary duty of MC officials to inform us about the fire officially and its possible reasons behind it,” said Debendra Dalai, vice-chairman, CPCC.

Sources in the CPCC maintained that methane gas is the reason behind the huge fire. Extensive heat in the summer season automatically generates methane gas in the large dumping sites. “The fire ignited due to the methane gas cannot be controlled by the water completely. There is a need to block the oxygen to douse the fire triggered by this gas. For it, we used to throw soil on the fire site,” a CPCC officer said.

The mysterious fire broke out on Tuesday night and engulfed around 50 per cent of Dadumajra waste dumping ground. More than a dozen fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire. People residing in the nearby residential areas, including Sector 38 West, Sector 38, Sector 25 and even residing in the faraway sectors, felt suffocated and complained of itching in the eyes and breathing problems due to the thick smoke.

The MC Commissioner, Anandita Mitra, said that a police complaint would be filed in this regard. “We lodged a DDR on the statement of one of the security guards of dumping ground, who witnessed the fire and dialled emergency number 112. He reported that he did not see any suspect entering the dumping ground site. We will take the opinion of fire brigade officials in connection with the fire. The fire department personnel maintained that methane gas can be a reason behind the fire. The probe is on,” said Inspector Jaspal Bhullar, Station House Officer, Maloya police station.