Why Shimla’s roads are under restrictions and why residents are protesting

Advocates seek access passes to High Court road, BJP MP raises concerns over residents’ permits and higher fees

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
6 min readJun 22, 2026 07:59 PM IST
Road restrictions in Shimla have sparked protests from residents. (Express Photo)Road restrictions in Shimla have sparked protests from residents. (Express Photo)
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Restrictions on vehicular movement in parts of Shimla have once again come under scrutiny, with advocates protesting over access to roads leading to the Himachal Pradesh High Court and residents raising concerns over permit conditions and increased fees.

On June 3, hundreds of advocates staged a protest demanding permit passes for vehicles accessing a restricted road connected to the High Court. The agitation ended after the state government assured them that a committee comprising Advocate General Anup Rattan, Deputy Commissioner Shimla, Superintendent of Police Shimla and senior advocates would examine the issue. The committee is yet to meet.

On Monday, BJP MP Suresh Kashyap submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap, seeking long-term resident passes for people living in areas connected to the network of sealed and restricted roads. He also sought a reduction in permit fees and relaxation of conditions, including the provision limiting one permit pass per house.

What are sealed and restricted roads in Shimla?

Shimla regulates traffic on certain roads under The Shimla Road Users and Pedestrians (Public Safety and Convenience) Act, 2007. The law created two categories of roads within the municipal limits — sealed roads and restricted roads.

The objective is to preserve the pedestrian character of the town’s heritage core, particularly the Mall Road and Ridge area, while ensuring public safety and reducing congestion on the town’s narrow, steep roads.

In 2026, the Act was amended to strengthen penalties for violations and substantially increase permit fees.

Why were these restrictions introduced?

Shimla’s colonial-era road network was not designed to accommodate the volume of vehicles seen today. Heavy tourist inflow, increasing urbanisation and limited road space have led to congestion and safety concerns.

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The restrictions aim to protect pedestrian zones, preserve the town’s heritage character and prevent the Mall Road from becoming a vehicular thoroughfare.

In September 2025, the Himachal Pradesh High Court, while hearing a public interest litigation, observed that Shimla was losing its culture of walking and warned against allowing traffic on sealed roads, saying the town’s heritage charm needed to be restored.

Road restrictions in Shimla have sparked protests from residents. (Express Photo) Road restrictions in Shimla have sparked protests from residents. (Express Photo)

Which roads are classified as sealed roads?

Sealed roads are the most protected category. Vehicular movement is generally prohibited except for authorised vehicles holding valid permits.

These include:

  • Chhota Shimla Chowk to Simla Club (Mall Road)
  • Lower bifurcation of IGMC to Lakkar Bazar
  • Jodha Niwas to Ritz
  • Hotel White to Regal Cinema
  • Kennedy House Chowk near the Vidhan Sabha to Gorton Castle
  • SBI Chowk to Central Telegraph Office (Mall Road)
  • Scandal Point to Kali Bari
  • US Club Interjunction to Combermere Bridge (Mall Road)

Most of these stretches form part of the Mall Road and adjoining heritage precincts where pedestrian movement takes precedence.

What are restricted roads?

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Restricted roads allow limited vehicular movement under a permit system.

These include:

  • Kennedy House Chowk to Boileauganj (Mall Road)
  • Cart Road to the Deputy Commissioner’s Office
  • Sanjauli Chowk to the lower bifurcation of IGMC via Lakkar Bazar
  • Forest Lodge (Ramchandra Chowk) to Jodha Niwas via US Club
  • Cart Road to SBI Chowk (Mall Road)
  • Chalet Day School near Simla Club to Jodha Niwas Parking
  • Crossing of Mall Road from the High Court side

These roads serve residential, institutional and administrative areas where a complete ban on vehicles is not considered practical.

Which residential areas are affected?

Several localities fall within or are directly linked to the sealed and restricted road network, including:

  • Kali Bari area
  • Jakhu Hill
  • Lakkar Bazar
  • US Club area
  • Ramchandra Chowk
  • Forest Lodge
  • Middle Bazaar
  • Lower Bazaar
  • Upper Kaithu and Combley Bank area
  • Benmore

Officials estimate that between 700 and 900 houses are located in these areas, including government accommodation and quarters.

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Business owners operating on the Mall Road and near the Ridge also require permits for vehicle access.

Who is allowed to use these roads?

The rules permit access to:

  • Residents living within notified areas who possess valid permits
  • Government officials authorised by the competent authority
  • Emergency services, including ambulances, fire tenders and police vehicles
  • Certain essential service vehicles
  • Individuals granted special permission by the competent authority
  • Vehicles specifically exempted through government notifications

What changes have been made to the permit system?

The government issues red passes for sealed roads and yellow passes for restricted roads.

Earlier, red passes were issued by the Home Department and yellow passes by the Deputy Commissioner. Now, both categories are issued by the Home Department.

Permit fees have also been increased:

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  • Annual yellow pass (restricted roads): Rs 5,000
  • Annual red pass (sealed roads): Rs 10,000
  • One-day pass for restricted roads: Rs 500
  • One-day pass for sealed roads: Rs 1,000

The daily pass fee, which was previously Rs 100, has also been revised upward under the amended rules.

Why are residents and advocates objecting?

Residents say the increased fees and restrictions have made daily commuting difficult for people living in the affected localities. They are also opposing conditions such as the limit of one permit pass per household.

Advocates, meanwhile, have sought easier vehicular access to the road leading to the High Court, arguing that restrictions affect legal professionals and litigants visiting the court.

Are there any roads exempt from the permit system?

Yes. Light vehicles can use six designated roads without permits:

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  • Cart Road (Medical College side) to IGMC
  • St Bede’s College Chowk to Forest Lodge
  • Cart Road via Fire Sub-Station, Chhota Shimla
  • Benmore to Oakover Chowk and across the Mall Road to Oakover Gate
  • Cart Road near St Edward’s School to Marina Hotel
  • Cart Road–Annadale via Kennedy House Chowk

These roads provide alternative access routes while maintaining restrictions in Shimla’s core heritage zones.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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