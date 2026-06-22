Why Shimla’s roads are under restrictions and why residents are protesting

Road restrictions in Shimla have sparked protests from residents. (Express Photo)

Restrictions on vehicular movement in parts of Shimla have once again come under scrutiny, with advocates protesting over access to roads leading to the Himachal Pradesh High Court and residents raising concerns over permit conditions and increased fees.

On June 3, hundreds of advocates staged a protest demanding permit passes for vehicles accessing a restricted road connected to the High Court. The agitation ended after the state government assured them that a committee comprising Advocate General Anup Rattan, Deputy Commissioner Shimla, Superintendent of Police Shimla and senior advocates would examine the issue. The committee is yet to meet.

On Monday, BJP MP Suresh Kashyap submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap, seeking long-term resident passes for people living in areas connected to the network of sealed and restricted roads. He also sought a reduction in permit fees and relaxation of conditions, including the provision limiting one permit pass per house.