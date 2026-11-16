Why an SC-ordered civic body repoll has turned into litmus test for Punjab parties

A repoll in two civic bodies is shaping up as an early political test for parties in Punjab ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

On November 28, voters in 52 municipal wards across Patiala and Moga will exercise their franchise in a repoll ordered by the Supreme Court after the elections, originally held in December 2024, were marred by allegations of nomination papers being torn and snatched, candidates being intimidated and some being prevented from filing their papers.

For the political parties, however, the significance of the repoll extends well beyond the municipal wards. With the Assembly election due in early 2027, the contest is being seen as a rare “election before the election” with parties looking to test organisation, candidates and voter sentiment.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The stakes are particularly high in Patiala, AAP’s stronghold in the 2024 civic elections. The party won 50 of the 60 municipal corporation wards then, with the BJP and Congress winning four each and the Shiromani Akali Dal two. Of the 30 wards now being put to vote again, AAP had won 27, the BJP two and the Congress one.

The repoll therefore gives the opposition an opportunity it did not have in 2024: to try to prise open a civic map that appeared overwhelmingly tilted towards AAP.

In Moga district, the challenge is direct. All 15 wards of Baghapurana Municipal Council and seven of Dharamkot’s 13 wards are going for repoll and AAP had won every one of these wards in the 2024 elections.

The timing is especially significant in Patiala Urban. AAP has already named sitting MLA Ajit Pal Singh Kohli as its candidate for the 2027 Assembly election. Of the 30 Patiala wards going to repoll, 21 fall within Patiala Urban, eight in Patiala Rural and one in Sanaur.

Story continues below this ad

“The maximum wards undergoing repoll are in my constituency, so definitely, we are working hard and fully geared up for the repoll. It is a sort of election before the election,” Kohli told The Indian Express.

The numbers explain the party’s interest. Patiala Urban has 36 municipal wards, 21 of which are now going back to the electorate. Kohli has been campaigning actively, presenting the contest as a referendum on the AAP government’s work rather than on the controversy that led to the repoll.

“Development is our poll plank. Our party has been continuously doing development works in all the wards on a regular basis despite the fact that a legal case was on in the court as well,” he said.

For AAP, the exercise is effectively a test of whether the political advantage it enjoyed in the 2024 civic polls can survive a second contest — this time after nearly two years of incumbency and with the Assembly election looming.

Story continues below this ad

The opposition is framing it differently: not merely as a fresh municipal election, but as an opportunity to revisit what it alleges went wrong the first time.

“Repoll itself is a victory for all those who were prevented from filing nomination papers,” said Daljeet Singh Cheema, former Punjab minister and senior SAD leader. He said the party would contest all 52 wards.

The BJP and SAD have decided to contest the civic polls separately, despite speculation over a possible alliance between the two ahead of the Assembly elections.

For the Congress, the repoll provides another opening to challenge AAP in Patiala, where its presence was reduced to four wards in the 2024 civic election.

Story continues below this ad

“This is rather a bigger challenge for the ruling AAP government as never in the past has a repoll in so many wards been ordered. It shows how they had flouted rules and regulations,” said Mohit Mohindra, former Punjab Youth Congress president.

The BJP, meanwhile, has moved ahead with its preparations, announcing candidates for all 30 Patiala wards. Vijay Kuka, the party’s district president, is himself contesting again from Ward 50.

“Names of all the 30 candidates have been released by the party and I am myself re-contesting from ward number 50. We are hopeful of a very good show this time,” he said.

AAP is also expected to retain some of its earlier candidates while bringing in new faces, according to party sources.

Story continues below this ad

Candidates can file nominations till November 19, scrutiny will be held on November 20 and the last date for withdrawal is November 21. Polling is scheduled for November 28. The counting date has not yet been announced.

Wards going for repoll

Patiala (30): 1, 4, 6, 12, 14, 15, 16, 22, 26, 28, 32, 33, 34, 36, 37, 38, 40, 41, 43, 44, 45, 46, 48, 50, 51, 52, 53, 55, 57 and 58.

Dharamkot (7): 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 9 and 13.

Baghapurana (15): All 15 wards.