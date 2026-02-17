A promise delayed: Why AAP’s plan for a Dalit deputy CM in Punjab has been put on hold

At the heart of the impasse are Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and one of AAP’s most prominent Dalit faces, Dr Baljit Kaur, his Cabinet colleague.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
3 min readChandigarhFeb 17, 2026 05:13 PM IST
It was expected to be a strategic political move ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. However, the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) attempt to finally appoint a deputy chief minister in Punjab, fulfilling a pre-poll promise to elevate a Dalit leader, has been put on hold amid mounting differences within the party’s leadership and a tie between two of its seniormost ministers.

For nearly a decade, the AAP’s promise of a Dalit deputy chief minister has been pending as a symbolic plank. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal had first made the commitment during the 2017 state election campaign, vowing that if the party came to power, a leader from the Scheduled Castes (SC) would be elevated to the deputy CM post. This was aimed at appeasing the SC community, forming over 32.5 per cent of the votes in the state.

But as political activity intensified in the run-up to the polls and the party wanted to make an announcement, differences surfaced, particularly between Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the AAP high command in Delhi.

“It has been shelved. The key stakeholders are unable to agree on a candidate,” a source, privy to internal discussions, said. “Discussions took place in Dhuri also. But the CM felt unwell and landed in a hospital. He was somehow able to come to the Moga rally. Otherwise, his absence would have been telling. The announcement has now been deferred. The party is waiting for the chief minister to get well.”

Mann was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali after returning from the Moga rally on Monday.

At the heart of the impasse are Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and one of the party’s most prominent Dalit faces, Dr Baljit Kaur, his Cabinet colleague. Cheema is widely respected for his performance as finance minister and as the AAP’s troubleshooter. But Mann, according to insiders, was pushing for Dr Baljit Kaur, citing her clean image.

The tug-of-war has left party leaders in a bind. AAP’s poll strategy envisaged not just the appointment of one, but two deputy CMs, one from the Dalit community and another from the Hindu community, as part of a broader caste and social engineering blueprint designed to broaden the party’s appeal. Names like Sanjeev Arora had also been floated for a second deputy CM post to represent Hindu and business constituencies.

Story continues below this ad

But the inability to break the deadlock has stalled the plan. “There is no consensus yet,” said a senior AAP functionary. “The leadership in Delhi and key stakeholders in Punjab are still in discussion.”

Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

