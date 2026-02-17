A promise delayed: Why AAP’s plan for a Dalit deputy CM in Punjab has been put on hold

At the heart of the impasse are Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and one of the party’s most prominent Dalit faces, Dr Baljit Kaur, his Cabinet colleague.(Express File Photos)

It was expected to be a strategic political move ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. However, the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) attempt to finally appoint a deputy chief minister in Punjab, fulfilling a pre-poll promise to elevate a Dalit leader, has been put on hold amid mounting differences within the party’s leadership and a tie between two of its seniormost ministers.

For nearly a decade, the AAP’s promise of a Dalit deputy chief minister has been pending as a symbolic plank. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal had first made the commitment during the 2017 state election campaign, vowing that if the party came to power, a leader from the Scheduled Castes (SC) would be elevated to the deputy CM post. This was aimed at appeasing the SC community, forming over 32.5 per cent of the votes in the state.