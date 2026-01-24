From wearing a turban to speaking in Punjabi, why Nayab Singh Saini’s visits to Punjab signal a calculated BJP outreach

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s frequent visits to Punjab over the past several months have not gone unnoticed—by rival parties, and within the BJP too. From religious shrines and political conferences to bypoll campaigns and party inductions, Saini has emerged as a familiar face in Punjab’s political landscape well ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

The sustained engagement points to a clear organisational strategy: strengthening the BJP’s base in a state where the party has traditionally struggled, while projecting the ‘Haryana model’ as a viable alternative to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government in Punjab.

At the BJP’s maiden Maghi Mela political conference at Sri Muktsar Sahib on January 14, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing, made a light-hearted remark. “Haryana people might get upset seeing the Haryana CM’s frequent visits to Punjab, but Haryana understands Punjab needs healing. Moreover, Haryana is our younger brother, and younger brothers never get upset with the elder brother,” Bittu said, drawing laughter and applause from the crowd.

Other speakers like Tarun Chugh, national general secretary of the BJP, state president Sunil Jakhar, and others also acknowledged Saini’s Punjab outreach in their poll speeches at the Maghi Mela conference.

Saini’s visits have combined symbolism with political messaging. Often seen wearing a turban during his Punjab engagements—a gesture appreciated by BJP leaders and sections of the public alike — the Haryana CM addresses gatherings in Punjabi, mixing it with Hindi and his characteristic Haryanvi accent.

Of late, he has also added humour and satire to his speeches, especially while targeting Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Short video clips and reels of these remarks have been doing the rounds on social media, giving his outreach an added digital push.

Saini on a roll

On July 31, 2025, Saini visited Sunam to pay homage to Shaheed Udham Singh on his martyrdom day, interacting with residents, descendants of Udham Singh’s family and party workers. Given that Udham Singh belonged to the Kamboj community, which falls under the OBC category, the visit carried social and political significance—particularly as Saini himself comes from an OBC background.

Over the past six months, he has attended multiple programmes across Punjab and campaigned during key bypolls last year, including Ludhiana West in June and Tarn Taran in November.

On December 26, 2025, he offered prayers at Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib during the ‘Shaheedi Sabha’ to mark Veer Bal Diwas, paying tribute to the Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh.

In January this year, Saini addressed a gathering of Nihang Sikhs at Sant Kabir Kutir in Ludhiana district, urging the youth to draw inspiration from Sikh values and history. On January 11, he visited Gurdwara Charan Kanwal Sahib in Machhiwara and later paid obeisance at Shri Mukteshwar Shiv Temple (Muktidham) in Chahila, Ludhiana. The same day, he addressed a rally in Samrala to create awareness about the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission–Gramin (VB-G-RAM-G).

His presence at the Maghi Mela political conference at Sri Muktsar Sahib on January 14, where he was the party’s main speaker, further underlined his central role in the BJP’s Punjab outreach.

Haryana CM Nayab Saini along with Punjab BJP leadership at Maghi mela political conference of BJP at Sri Muktsar Sahib on January 14.

AAP, a frequent target

Throughout these visits, Saini has consistently targeted the AAP government. Using sharp remarks and satirical jibes, he has questioned governance, financial management, and law-and-order in Punjab, while projecting the BJP as a credible alternative.

At a BJP induction programme at the party’s Punjab headquarters in Chandigarh on January 16—where former MP Jagmeet Singh Brar, former MLA Ripjit Singh Brar, Akali dissident leader Charanjit Singh Brar, and Onkar Singh, a former aide of Mann, joined the party —Saini welcomed the new entrants and claimed rising public support for the BJP in Punjab.

On January 23, he visited Bhaini Sahib, a sect of Namdhari Sikhs in Sahnewal constituency of Ludhiana, to pay obeisance on the birth anniversary of founder Satguru Ram Singh, where he promised to set up a chair in his name at Kurukshetra University.

Taking a swipe at the AAP leadership, he remarked that “the real finances are being controlled by AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, while Bhagwant Mann is left to make fake promises.” His satirical tone, often delivered with humour, has become a recurring feature of his speeches.

Saini also frequently highlights the ‘Haryana model’ of governance. “We are giving MSP on 24 crops in Haryana. We have so far fulfilled 53 out of 217 promises made in the poll manifesto. By the end of the financial year, we will fulfil 163 out of 213 promises. Work on the rest is going on,” he said during one of his addresses, presenting it as a template Punjab could adopt under a “double-engine” BJP government.

Referring to inter-state ties, Saini has repeatedly described Punjab and Haryana as sharing a “blood relationship”. At the Maghi Mela conference, he said, “Punjab is not just our neighbouring state, it shares a blood relationship with Haryana. Haryana loves Punjab and wants to see it flourish.”

Haryana had extended Rs 5 crore each to Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir when the states were reeling under floods last year. On Saturday, while interacting with the media in Haryana, Saini stated, “Punjab CM says that he had given compensation worth Rs 20,000 per acre to flood victims while Arvind Kejriwal, party’s national convenor, was citing a figure of Rs 50,000 an acre in Gujarat…don’t know where the remaining Rs 30,000 has gone.”

Outreach draws sharp reactions

Last Saturday, AAP state general secretary Baltej Pannu accused Saini of spending more time in Punjab than managing Haryana’s affairs, calling his flood-related claims a “pack of lies”. Sources within AAP said that while the party had taken note of the Haryana CM’s political activities, they did not perceive a threat from the BJP or Saini in Punjab.

Story continues below this ad

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa had earlier alleged that the BJP was “sending” the Saini to Punjab to divide society and revive old fault lines linked to farmer protests at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), meanwhile, has adopted a measured tone. SAD spokesperson Daljeet Singh Cheema said, “If anyone is coming to Punjab to strengthen their party, it is their internal matter. SAD has no impact on his visits.” He, however, turned the focus on AAP, alleging that Delhi leaders had “hijacked” Punjab government programmes.

For now, Saini continues to project himself as a “karyakarta” reaching out to the masses. Yet, political observers agree that his sustained presence is a key cog in the BJP’s long-term plan to rewrite its Punjab narrative as 2027 draws closer.