Why Jalandhar Matters: AAP returns to ‘Karambhoomi’ for crucial meet of MLAs, 1000 observers amid Punjab turbulence

Jalandhar — Punjab’s politically sensitive Doaba hub and a city the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), particularly Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, has increasingly projected as its administrative and political “karambhoomi”— once again finds itself at the centre of the state’s political churn. As the AAP navigates internal unease following the exit of seven Rajya Sabha MPs, it has chosen Jalandhar to convene a crucial organisational exercise with all 94 MLAs and 1,000 observers on Wednesday, underlining both urgency and symbolism. It is learnt that some workshops as well as games, including ‘tug of war’, ‘ring passing’ and others, will also be organised for the attendees.

The meeting is expected to be attended by Mann, Punjab affairs in-charge Manish Sisodia and state party chief Aman Arora, while AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is likely to join virtually.

The meeting will be held at the auditorium of the CT Group of Institutes, Shahpur campus.

The strategic ‘karambhoomi’

The choice of Jalandhar is far from incidental. Situated in the Doaba region, home to a complex urban-rural electoral mix, the city has emerged as a focal point of AAP’s recalibration strategy ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. Jalandhar is also the hub of the NRI belt in Doaba, and the diaspora had played a crucial role in supporting AAP during the 2022 elections as well as in previous elections since the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

The region’s importance is rooted in electoral arithmetic. While AAP swept Malwa and performed strongly in Majha in 2022, Doaba remained the only belt where it fell short of a clean sweep, winning 10 out of 23 seats including four in Jalandhar out of nine. This gap has since shaped the party’s regional strategy.

During the 2024 Jalandhar by-election, Mann made an unconventional political move by shifting to rented accommodation in the city, later moving into official premises and establishing a functional office. Declaring that people from Doaba and Majha would no longer need to travel to Chandigarh for official work, he framed the move as administrative decentralisation.

By asserting that “the government itself is at your doorstep,” Mann attempted to bridge both physical and political distance between the leadership and voters. Calling Jalandhar his “karambhoomi,” he pledged to personally oversee development-related files—blending governance with political messaging.

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Although his physical presence declined after the bypoll, Mann’s recent re-engagement signals renewed focus. In March, he celebrated his two-year-old daughter’s birthday at his Jalandhar residence, attended by around 2,000 guests from political, administrative and social circles. This, along with multiple recent visits and Lok Milni programmes hosted at his residence, reflects a calibrated effort to consolidate the party’s position in Doaba.

The Wednesday’s meeting is officially described by the party as a large-scale organisational review involving around 1,000 block observers from across state. These observers are linked to various governance and outreach modules of the party and the state government, including health insurance schemes, Mohalla clinics, education initiatives, and other flagship programmes. The focus, according to party functionaries, will be on assessing grassroots organisational strength, gathering real-time feedback, and refining future strategy.

It is learnt that in the meeting, discussions regarding ground-level work will be undertaken. As part of a recent reshuffle, workers who were earlier assigned to specific constituencies have been shifted to adjoining areas, while observers have also been rotated across constituencies to cross-check on-ground performance of both party workers and MLAs.

“Beyond reviewing organisational work, the leadership is likely to use the platform to reinforce internal discipline, streamline messaging, boost the morale of party workers, and address concerns emerging from recent political developments. Feedback from block observers—who serve as a key link between grassroots workers and leadership — is expected to play a central role,” said a senior party leader.

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However, the timing and scale of the meeting — along with messages sent across the party structure to ensure full attendance — have lent it far greater political significance. The exercise comes amid heightened speculation about discontent within sections of the party’s legislative wing, particularly in the wake of the Rajya Sabha exits that have triggered wider political ripples in Punjab.

By combining governance outreach (through Lok Milnis and development announcements) with organisational consolidation in a region where electoral performance once lagged behind, the party appears to be attempting a dual reset: reconnecting with voters while reinforcing internal cohesion, said sources.

As one senior party functionary put it, the April 29 meeting is “as much about listening as it is about signalling.”

More than just a routine meeting

While AAP leaders maintain that the gathering is part of a routine organisational process, similar meetings have been held here earlier as well, insiders acknowledge that the current context makes it significantly more consequential.

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Sisodia, in a post on social media, said: “A meeting of 1,000 block observers of the party has been called. Some media channels are wrongly reporting it as an ‘emergency meeting of MLAs’. This is a regular organisational meeting, which is part of the party’s routine organisational process, where the status of the organisation at every block, ground-level feedback, and future strategy are discussed in detail.”

Containment amid political undercurrents

The backdrop of the meeting remains politically charged. The departure of senior leaders who once played a crucial role in shaping AAP’s Punjab strategy has created ripples within the organisation. At the same time, opposition parties have claimed that a section of AAP legislators is in touch with rival formations — claims the party has not officially acknowledged but is believed to be closely monitoring.

Sources indicate that particular attention is being paid to MLAs who got tickets on the recommendation of former AAP Rajya Sabha members Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak. It is learnt that a significant number of candidates in the 2022 elections were cleared on their recommendation, even more than those backed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

There is also an undercurrent of dissatisfaction tied to earlier cabinet reshuffles and emerging anti-incumbency concerns, though party leaders publicly maintain that the organisation remains united, said an MLA.