Why is it critical to foster a healthy university environment?

Talking the present context into consideration it is becoming challenging to provide a secure learning environment for students. In addition to feeling physically safe, students also need to feel emotionally and intellectually secure. Students are more likely to succeed academically if they feel comfortable and secure in their classrooms and in their respective campuses. Therefore, it becomes the responsibility of a university to maintain a healthy and peaceful university environment so that each student of the university will feel more secure and interactive.

Malvinder Gill, Assistant Director & HOD – Department of Professional Development, Lovely Professional University explains.

Below points will make us understand why it is critical to foster a healthy environment:

A healthy, well-maintained physical environment promotes positive attitudes and motives that are connected to students’ capacity for learning, academic success and pro-social conduct.

In order for teachers to instruct successfully and for students to be interested and open to learning, a pleasant environment must be created. The placement of murals and other aesthetic displays in classrooms can have an impact on students’ sense of belongingness. While addressing restroom accessibility for all gender identities, there is potential for inclusivity as well.

Healthy environment will also enable Diversity and Inclusivity, and will provide space for each student irrespective of his gender, class, region, caste and privilege. It is critical to keep university environment healthy because the foundation of any university is the amount of students it has, and those student belong to different backgrounds.

Also, below points will make us understand how universities will foster healthy environment:

Advertisement

Holistic Growth: In a healthy university environment it is important to focus on holistic growth. A comprehensive approach to learning called holistic development seeks to expand several aspects or capacities of the human brain. The exclusive focus of conventional educational and learning systems is the growth of intellectual capacities. However, the goal of holistic growth is the development of a person’s physical, intellectual, cognitive, emotional, and social talents. University must focus on holistic growth in order keep the environment of the university more conducive.

Multi facet Education: Universities must provide multifaceted education to its students, because education is more than schooling. Multi faceted education aims at providing students not only with education or educational degrees but also making intellectually sound. It will help them in evolving as a better person with better opportunities at work and also growing up respecting all genders and all sections of a society.

Broad Mindset: One of the major things universities can adopt and inculcate in their students is broad mindedness. It will help then grow beyond boundaries and also will make them better at work and at personal levels. This is another responsibility of teachers to make their students understand about the importance of broad mindedness.

Advertisement

Problem solving attitude and critical ability: University should focus on teaching students to nurture problem solving attitude as well have the critical ability to see things. One of the most crucial characteristics of students in handling challenges they confront is a problem-solving mentality. In the end we could say that an organization in the longer run would only grow when it has congenial environment for the holistic development of its resources. So, all efforts should be made to provide a participative and healthy environment to the students for a university to scale the ladder of success.