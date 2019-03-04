Why green activists, opposition parties fear plunder of Aravallis

Why did the government amend PLPA?

Advertising

While deciding a case of Kant Enclave, a residential colony in Faridabad, the Supreme Court in September 2018 had observed that “we have no doubt that land notified by the state of Haryana under provisions of the PLP Act must be treated as ‘forest’ and ‘forest land’ and has in fact been so treated for several decades by the state of Haryana”.

“Several notifications issued under the PLP Act have been brought to our notice which prohibit certain activities which ought not to be carried out on forest land.” The apex court had also ordered demolition of Kant Enclave on the grounds that it was built on forest land.

According to government officials, the areas of as many as 14 districts out of 22 districts spread in about 10,945 square km, which is almost one fourth of the total geographical area of the state, were covered under the orders and notifications issued under the PLPA. Keeping in view the Supreme Court observations, government officials claim, construction activities were barred in this chunk of the land in Haryana which prompted amendments in the Act. According to the official record, 30,491 hectares of land has been notified through special orders under Section 4 and 5 of the PLPA in 14 districts of Haryana during September 30, 1948 to March 16, 2001. Forest analysts like Chetan Agarwal claim that the construction activities were banned only on those chunks of the land which were notified through special orders under Section 4 and 5 of the Act. “The claims of the government that the construction activities on one fourth of the land has been banned in Haryana is not true. In fact, its just about one per cent of state’s geographical area where construction activities were banned under the PLPA,” he says.

What are the changes in the Act?

The Punjab Land Preservation Act, 1900 (Punjab Act II of 1900), referred to as PLPA, was enacted by the then Government of Punjab in 1900 during the British regime. The Act provided for the conservation of subsoil water and/or prevention of erosion in areas found to be subject to erosion or likely to become liable to erosion. According to the government’s proposal and The Punjab Land Preservation (Haryana Amendment) Bill, 2019, several changes have been proposed but the opposition has objection mainly on the provisions of Section 3 of the PLPA. Section 3 explains government’s powers to bring any area ‘subject to erosion or likely to become liable to erosion’ under the ambit of the PLPA through a notification. After Section 3 of the principal Act, the government has inserted Section 3A into the Bill to exclude certain areas from the ambit of the Act.

The opposition has major objections over insertion of Section 3A. Under it’s provisions, the PLPA won’t apply to “the lands included in the final development plans, any other town improvement plans or schemes” published under the provisions of many laws like Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority Act, 2017, the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority Act, 2018, the Faridabad Complex (regulation and Development Act, 1971 and the Haryana Development and Regulation or Urban Areas Act, 1975.

What are objections of the Opposition?

Environmentalists feel that the latest move by the government has exposed thousands of acres land falling on the hills and foothills of Aravallis, which cover over 26,000 acres in Gurgaon and Faridabad districts, to mining and real estate development. They feel that under original PLPA, the tilling or digging of the land was not allowed but the amendments will permit constructions activities. Chetan Agarwal says that the entire area of Aravallis in Gurgaon and Faridabad falls under the ‘final development plans’, which has been now inserted into the Bill. “Because of provisions of the PLPA, the constructions were not allowed on the hills and foothills of the Aravallis. But now there won’t be any such protection. In fact, this move will benefit those people who have bought land at the rate of Rs 2 lakh per acre near Aravallis but now the price of this land may jump to Rs 10 crore per acre. Major problem is not the existing constructions but the buildings which may come up now,” says Agarwal.

Congress MLA and former minister Karan Singh Dalal, points out “grey areas in newly inserted Section 3C which can be misused”. This section has excluded the “land which have been under bona-fide agriculture use” from the ambit of the Act. The government has clarified that the “land recorded in the relevant revenue records as being used for the time being for agriculture uses shall be deemed to be land under bona-fide agriculture use for the purpose of this clause”. Dalal, who has termed the Bill as “Kala Kanoon” in the Assembly, says that under the provisions of Section 3C, construction activities will be launched in certain pockets of the land ‘terming them farm houses on agriculture land’.

Apart from this, Section 1 of the PLPA Bill mentions that “it shall deemed to have come into force from the first day of November, 1966…” which means it would be effective since the inception of the state of Haryana. The opposition has objection on giving the law retrospective effect.

What government says

Advertising

The government says that the circumstances have changed during 118 years after introduction of the PLPA and it was important to bring change in the law to prevent constructions like Kant Enclave of Faridabad. It also says that the amendments were necessary to ensure development in the areas concerned. According to the statement of Haryana Forest and Wild Life Minister Narbir Singh to the Assembly, there was no provision in PLPA to provide reasonable opportunity of being heard before imposing restrictions under the Act. As per new provisions, new objections can be filed by ‘any person interested in any land which has been notified’ against the government move seeking changes in notification.