‘Why din’t CM come in Alto this time?’: Jai Ram questions CM Sukhu’s austerity measures

However, rejecting the Opposition’s allegations, CM Sukhu defended the decision, asserting that it was taken after due consultations and keeping larger public interest in mind. (Image: @SukhuSukhvinder/X)

To drive his point home, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur Monday kept up heat on the state government through Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s Alto car.

“For the last three years, CM always came in his Alto on the day of Budget speech maintaining that with this, he found himself near the common man,” said Thakur, kicking off the discussion on the budget speech. “Why this time, he didn’t come in his Alto?”

Maintaining that he and his party supported the government’s decision to defer the salaries of MLAs and employees, Thakur said, “Does Chief Minister not knock on the doors of financial emergency by deferring the salaries of government employees and legislators? A government can suspend the salaries of its employees only when a financial emergency is imposed under Article 360 of the Constitution. Though the Chief Minister has used the word ‘defer’ in his speech, does this not amount to knocking on the doors of a financial emergency?”