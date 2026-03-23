‘Why din’t CM come in Alto this time?’: Jai Ram questions CM Sukhu’s austerity measures

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To drive his point home, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur Monday kept up heat on the state government through Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s Alto car.
“For the last three years, CM always came in his Alto on the day of Budget speech maintaining that with this, he found himself near the common man,” said Thakur, kicking off the discussion on the budget speech. “Why this time, he didn’t come in his Alto?”
Maintaining that he and his party supported the government’s decision to defer the salaries of MLAs and employees, Thakur said, “Does Chief Minister not knock on the doors of financial emergency by deferring the salaries of government employees and legislators? A government can suspend the salaries of its employees only when a financial emergency is imposed under Article 360 of the Constitution. Though the Chief Minister has used the word ‘defer’ in his speech, does this not amount to knocking on the doors of a financial emergency?”
Citing the example of Andhra Pradesh, the former CM referred to a similar move by the Andhra Pradesh government during the COVID-19 pandemic, when employee salaries were withheld. He noted that the decision was subsequently quashed by the Andhra Pradesh High Court and upheld by the Supreme Court, thereby questioning the legality of such measures.
However, rejecting the Opposition’s allegations, CM Sukhu defended the decision, asserting that it was taken after due consultations and keeping larger public interest in mind.
“The decision to defer salaries of government employees, board members, and chairpersons has been taken after careful consideration. Heads of departments (HoDs) and Class-I and Class-II officers have given their consent. These are necessary steps to improve the financial condition of the state,” Sukhu said.
He maintained that the government’s intentions are honest and transparent, and aimed at stabilising the state’s finances, adding that the measure was temporary and in the overall welfare of Himachal Pradesh. The CM is expected to give his detailed reply on the budget discussion on March 25.
Later, the LoP said that the Centre’s share in central taxes, grants-in-aid, and centrally sponsored schemes together amounted to Rs 24,990 crore, Rs 22,723 crore, Rs 24,315 crore, Rs 23,413 crore, Rs 23,050 crore, and Rs 21,124 crore, respectively, over the last six years from financial year 2021–22 to 2026. “Even after the discontinuation of revenue deficit grant (RDG), there has been no significant reduction in support from the Central government. To bridge the gap, the Centre has additionally provided assistance of approximately Rs 1,500 crore, Rs 2,400 crore, and Rs 3,400 crore over the past three years, totalling Rs 7,300 crore,” he said.
Thakur said that the state budget is nothing but a “bundle of lies” and serves only to buy time and mislead the public.
Monday’s session, which started post-lunch, was extended twice. Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania first extended it till 6 pm and later to 7 pm.
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