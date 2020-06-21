Why call them ‘master, mistress’ and not ‘more dignified’ teachers, HC asks Punjab

The court was hearing a petition filed by certain candidates from Mansa that they also be considered for the posts of ‘Master Cadre’ by granting them age relaxation. (Representational) The court was hearing a petition filed by certain candidates from Mansa that they also be considered for the posts of ‘Master Cadre’ by granting them age relaxation. (Representational)

Taking note of the fact that the Punjab Education Department has used the word “mistress” while seeking applications from candidates for appointment to teacher posts in the state, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has called for a reply from the government in this regard.

“This court notices that advertisement dated 21.02.2020 yet again has used nomenclature “Mistress” for the female teachers to be appointed in school,” said Justice Arun Monga in the order, adding, the court earlier in a case in 2018 had raised a query that why there cannot be a more dignified designation like ‘teacher’ or ‘school teacher’ for the posts instead of ‘Master’ or ‘Mistress’.

While noting that the question was raised in case from Haryana in 2018, Justice Monga in the order said, “The Secretary of Education Department, State of Punjab shall file a separate specific affidavit in this regard, as to what steps can be and/or are proposed to be taken, in accordance with law, for change of designation, as noted above. Affidavit be filed on or before the next date of hearing”.

The case has been adjourned for next hearing on July 13. The court was hearing a petition filed by certain candidates from Mansa that they also be considered for the posts of ‘Master Cadre’ by granting them age relaxation. In the advertisement, the Education Department said, “The Punjab Education Department invites applications from eligible candidates for the 450 posts of Math Masters/Mistresses (For Border Area), on the website of the Department.”

