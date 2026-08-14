Why BJP’s Guru Ravidas Kalash Yatra has divided the saint’s followers

As the BJP seeks to expand its outreach through a nationwide Kalash Yatra marking the 650th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, the campaign has triggered an unexpected debate within sections of the Ravidassia community. The discussion came into focus after Guru Ravidas Sabha, Krishna Nagar, Jammu, backed by representatives of Guru Ravidas Sabhas from across the Jammu region, held a press conference questioning not the celebration of Guru Ravidas, but the way the yatra is being conducted.

The debate centres on how Guru Ravidas should be commemorated rather than whether he should be commemorated at all. Most Ravidas organisations welcome the fact that Guru Ravidas is being honoured nationally during his 650th birth anniversary and see the yatra as recognition that had long been overdue. However, a section believes that commemorating Guru Ravidas should go beyond symbolic events. Their argument is that his teachings challenged caste discrimination and social exclusion throughout his life, and therefore any campaign in his name should focus on taking those ideas to sections of society where they are still most relevant. The debate gathered momentum after the press conference by Guru Ravidas Sabha, Krishna Nagar, Jammu, which articulated these concerns and brought into public view the differing approaches within the community.

What is the BJP’s Guru Ravidas Kalash Yatra?

The Kalash Yatra is a nationwide religious and cultural campaign launched by the BJP under its ‘ Sankalp Abhiyan’ to commemorate Guru Ravidas’ 650th birth anniversary. The journey began from Seer Govardhanpur in Varanasi, Guru Ravidas’ birthplace, where 131 ceremonial kalash (sacred urns) filled with sacred soil were flagged off. These kalash are travelling to different parts of the country, where the sacred soil is being ceremonially installed at Guru Ravidas temples and gurdwaras, along with programmes highlighting his teachings of equality, dignity and social harmony. The nationwide campaign is scheduled to conclude on August 31 at Seer Govardhanpur.

Why has Guru Ravidas Sabha, Krishna Nagar, Jammu, raised objections?

The Sabha has repeatedly clarified that it is not opposing the Kalash Yatra. Its principal concern is that Guru Ravidas is already revered in Ravidas temples and gurdwaras, where his teachings are regularly preached. Installing sacred soil at places already associated with him, it argues, does little to expand awareness of his philosophy. Instead, the Sabha believes the yatra should reach temples, gurdwaras and other religious institutions where Guru Ravidas is not traditionally represented, particularly in areas where caste discrimination continues to exist or where Scheduled Castes still face social exclusion. According to the organisation, that would better reflect Guru Ravidas’ lifelong struggle against inequality. The Sabha has also argued that not symbolism alone but mind set could achieve the social transformation Guru Ravidas envisioned. It says programmes organised in his name should remain centred on his teachings rather than political mobilisation. It has also objected to publicity material in which, it claims, Guru Ravidas’ image appeared less prominent than those of political leaders, arguing that the saint should remain the central figure in commemorative events.

Why are many other Ravidas organisations supporting the yatra?

Supporting organisations view the campaign differently. Among them is Dr Kamal Sampla, president of the Akhil Bharatiya Ravidassia Dharam Sangathan, who has described the yatra as a matter of pride for the community. He argued that carrying sacred soil from Guru Ravidas’ birthplace across India gives his teachings national visibility and should not automatically be viewed through a political lens. They also point out that carrying a kalash has long been part of Ravidassia religious traditions and is not a new practice. The organisation, associated with Dera Sach Khand Ballan in Punjab under the chairmanship of Sant Niranjan Dass.

Dr Sampla has been actively publicising the yatra through social media. He said that it’s a applied moment that the people of all faith are carrying these Kalash on their head And placing at Guru Ravidas temples and Gurudwara so that people of our religion could get the opportunity to pay absence to the smile from the birthplace of Guru Ravidas. The organisation has also recently renewed its demand for a separate religion column for the Ravidassia faith in the forthcoming Census. For supporters, the campaign represents recognition of Guru Ravidas’ contribution at the national level and an opportunity to introduce his teachings to a wider audience.

What does this debate reveal?

The debate highlights that there is no single approach within the Ravidassia community on how Guru Ravidas’ legacy should be carried forward. One section believes national recognition through the Kalash Yatra itself is an important milestone after decades in which Guru Ravidas did not receive comparable visibility in national commemorations. Another believes that the greatest tribute to Guru Ravidas lies in ensuring that his teachings reach beyond his existing religious places, challenge caste discrimination where it persists and inspire social reform rather than remaining confined to ceremonial events.

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The discussion, therefore, is less about opposing a yatra than about two different visions of how Guru Ravidas’ philosophy should be taken to society. While the methods differ, both sides ultimately invoke the same ideals of equality, dignity and social justice that Guru Ravidas stood for.