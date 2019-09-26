Why are you stifling trees: HC asks Chandigarh MC on use of pavers

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday questioned the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation for the use of paver blocks around trees in the city as it restrained the civic body from laying any pavers on the green belt or green area in Sector 51 till further orders. The court further directed the MC to remove the pavers laid within 2 meter circumference of the trees within seven days.

“There should be breathing space for plants. Why stifle the trees? They won’t be able to breathe,” observed the division bench of Acting Chief Justice Rajiv Sharma and Justice Harinder Singh Sidhu during the hearing of a petition filed by 21 residents of Sector 51-A through advocate Pradeep Sharma, as it said that a “very important issue” has been highlighted in the petition.

Relying on a news report carried by Chandigarh Newsline, Advocate Sharma informed the court that Rs 20.13 crore have been spent on laying the pavers across Chandigarh in past three years by the MC. The counsel also told the court that Chandigarh Master Plan 2013 recommends that all the green or open spaces in the city are ‘inviolable’ to prevent them from being diverted to other land uses, adding the Chandigarh Administration itself has written to the MC that the issue of hard landscaping or over usage of pavers in green belts, open spaces has also been viewed seriously in the Green Action Plan of Chandigarh and also by the Sub Committee of Environment as well as Urban Planning & Heritage Preservation of the Administrator’s Advisory Council.

In their petition, the residents told the court that the Municipal Corporation “appears to have turned deaf ears to the concerns and seems to have an altogether different plans and is acting in a manner which is alien to Chandigarh’s history, tradition and ethos”. The petition adds that the the corporation and its authorities are putting up the pavers on every open space “they see” in “utter ignorance of the actual and real facts”.

Among the issues highlighted in the petition, the residents have said the use of pavers is leading to depletion of water table, water logging and reduction in green space.

“If the respondents are not restrained from laying down the pavers in the green belt/area of Chandigarh, the entire Chandigarh would get converted into a desert zone, resulting into the loss of very amenities of human life,” the plea read.