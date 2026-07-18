Why 20 Punjab doctors moved high court over medical officer recruitment rejection

A group of 20 doctors recently approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court after being denied government jobs due to an alleged clerical delay by the Government Medical College, Amritsar.

The dispute stems from an April 2025 recruitment drive for 1,000 medical officer (general) positions launched by the Punjab Department of Health and Family Welfare, wherein selection was based on the merit of a written examination conducted by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences.

The 20 petitioners cleared the examination. However, when the final selection list was released on September 1, 2025, only 322 candidates were granted joining letters, leaving the petitioners excluded while individuals with lower merit scores were selected over them.