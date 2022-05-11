Who’ll remove these VIP encroachments?

While Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra had directed her officials to initiate legal action against encroachments on footpaths, there is this side of VIP belt where the entire footpaths or pathways have been encroached upon with green belts outside their government houses.

A visit to sectors 7 and 16 that have houses of bureaucrats and other government functionaries showed how the entire footpaths or pathways have been blocked by developing green belts by officers not only from Chandigarh but also from Punjab and Haryana.

Hedges, grills, shrubs — everything is put up at the footpaths.

Many VIPs have even blocked the pathway with the structure for their security guards set up outside the house apart from the extended green belts.

On May 5, while being on an ‘on foot’ visit, the Commissioner had directed the engineering wing to remove all such encroachments from government land.

A press note stated that “Mitra found several illegally occupied spaces by the citizens on the footpath, which she said was causing damage to government land and blocking the pathway on V-6 roads at Sector 55”.

She then made an appeal to citizens and directed the engineers to initiate legal action against such encroachments, if they are found regularly.

But the officials seem to have completely shut their eyes to VIP sectors where this violation is being carried out blatantly.

When asked as to why such encroachments are not being removed from VIP houses, Municipal Commissioner Mitra told The Indian Express, ” We have just started our drive and are proceeding sector-wise.”

On being asked how many such encroachments had been removed in other sector areas, she stated that there were many of them.

Vinod Vashisht, president, Government Houses Residents Welfare Society (GHRWS) and convener, City Forum of Residents Welfare Organisations (CFORWO), stated, “I recall how at the instance of Punjab and Haryana High Court in late 2018, MC was directed to remove encroachments of street walks, open front public spaces in the name of greening, illegal parking of foot paths etc by houses,

particularly government houses of Sector 19 which had aggravated parking problem because of reduction of open spaces in neighbourhoods.”

He added, “The move was later on stayed by the court in less than a month as the Administration at that time lacked a clear-cut parking policy. Due to encroachment of front spaces, foot paths and road berms, it has become very difficult not just to walk but also to find parking space and park vehicles.”

Vashisht felt that “there can’t be two yardsticks to measure encroachments”.

“All types of encroachments leading to parking menace should be dealt with with an iron hand, particularly when public parking, walkways, cycleways, road pavements get usurped. There can’t be two yardsticks to measure encroachments of public spaces adjoining houses in the name of greening by houses owners, including government houses, particularly when such encroachments are gravely affecting street walks, cycle movements, public parking, road pavements or giving rising to insecure driving points or unsafe turns,” he said.

There were directions by the Punjab and Haryana High Court to Municipal Corporation in 2018 to remove these encroachments in the name of green spaces even if they were of the government officials.

Later, the court had stayed the drive and made it clear that the drive would not be undertaken till the next date of hearing and till the Chandigarh Administration and the Municipal Corporation completed the task of preparing a draft parking policy, completed the survey and removed encroachments from parking lots.