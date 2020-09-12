‘Who to believe?’: Kin of pregnant woman as 2 labs give contradictory Covid reports

Area councillor Devinder Singh Babla has taken up the matter with the UT administrator. (Representational)

Two contradictory Covid-19 reports of a pregnant woman from two private labs within a span of two days has turned her family’s life upside down.

The family lives in Sector 27 of Chandigarh. Area councillor Devinder Singh Babla has taken up the matter with the UT administrator. He has also sent the two contradictory reports to the administrator along with his letter.

The woman was tested for Covid-19 on September 8. The test was conducted through RT-PCR technique, and the report came back positive. On September 9, her husband called another lab staff member to do another test to cross-check, and samples of the family, including his wife were taken and all tested negative.

The woman’s husband said, “I decided to get my wife tested for Covid-19 because she was in the last stage of pregnancy. The test is mandatory for a pregnant woman. After she tested positive, I decided to test all family members and my wife once again. Samples of 15 people were collected from the house on August 9. I took my wife to a private hospital in Mohali. Doctors admitted her in the Covid care ward. Yesterday, she delivered a baby. I also received the reports all family members including my wife and all were declared negative. I do not know how to react. Who do I believe? Both the tests were conducted through RT-PCR technique.”

He further said, “As my wife is admitted in the Covid care ward, we are not allowed to interact with her. My baby was put in the neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) on a precautionary basis.”

Babla said, “The private Covid testing laboratories are giving wrong reports and have turned it into a money-spinning business. I demand to promote government operated testing facilities making the testing more localised within the sector dispensaries, community centres, charitable clinics in mandirs and gurdwaras. This will ensure two things, firstly remove these discrepancies and bring out the real picture of positive cases in Chandigarh and secondly, reduce the movement of people to once concentrated areas and thus reduce the spread.”

