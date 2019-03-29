Who said Chandigarh has 95 % segregation when it hasn’t kicked off, Sood asks Yadav

BJP Councillor Arun Sood on Thursday raised questions in the general house on Chandigarh getting an award for best Solid waste management when he showed the Ministry’s report which specified that city had 95 percent segregation of waste at household level. Sood while questioning the Municipal Commissioner KK Yadav stated as to who gave this information about city having 95 percent segregation when it was actually not true and segregation had not kicked off. Chandigarh Newsline in its report, a day after swacch survekshan 2019 had raised how the claims specified in the report were not true on the ground.

To Sood’s question, Commissioner Yadav said that this data was not supplied by Municipal Corporation and he did speak with the agency concerned but they could not justify this claim of “95 percent segregation” as taken by them in the report. “Moreover, had we done 95 percent segregation we wouldn’t have got marks of two star rating because of which we ranked at 20th position nationally. This solid waste management award is for best state capital,” Yadav said.

As Sood constantly raised questions, Yadav told him that the former could ask for a clarification from the Government of India as to from where this 95 percent segregation claim in Chandigarh came from. Sood then hinted at Former Mayor Davesh Moudgil saying that 2019 survekshan result is what happened in 2018.

“Who gave this information then that we have 95 percent segregation..” Sood asked and Moudgil replied.”How do I know who gave”

As the matter heated up, BJP councillor Davesh Moudgil stated that let it be investigated who gave false and misleading information . Later in the evening, Commissioner KK Yadav told Chandigarh Newsline, “I cross checked with the agency that was assigned by Government and they told me that 100 percent door to door collection record they took from the wards, so that is happening as all wards are being covered. Then I asked about 95 percent segregation and they weren’t able to justify. But if they would have considered 95 percent segregation fact, I would not have got two star rating as given by the government.” Newsline had pointed it out on March 8.

A day after Chandigarh slipped from rank 3 to rank 20 but still got an award for best solid waste management, Chandigarh Newsline had highlighted the claims in the report of the Ministry and the reality on ground.

Claim 1

The city has been successfully managed 100 percent door to door garbage collection from all the households.To ensure 100 percent door to door garbage collection, the city has placed its own well planned mechanism to cover all the residential as well as commercial areas in the city.

Reality

As per MC’s own documents, there are 38,568 households from where door to door garbage collection is never done. There are a total of 2.5 lakh households from where garbage is to be lifted. As several households were not being covered, MC wanted to take over garbage collection in March. This data was also part of the agenda specified in September’s house meeting.

Claim 2

City has achieved more than 95 percent segregation of waste at source from both residential and commercial areas.

Reality

Segregation in the city has not kicked off. Dustbins worth Rs 3 crore were purchased but segregation of waste never started. MC Commissioner KK Yadav also attributed improper door to door collection and non segregation at household level among reasons why it slipped to 20th position.

Claim 3

All the commercial areas in the city have twin bins for public usage and each is emptied twice a day.

Reality

Many commercial areas in the city don’t have twin bins. Moreover, it is only in the best of areas, the lifting happens only once a day. Otherwise, it is after three days, that an area’s turn comes for lifting.