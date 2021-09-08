Who killed Vikram Middukhera: One month on, police remain clueless

A MONTH after the murder of the former president of the Students Organisation of India (SOI), Vikramjeet Singh Middukhera, police have failed to crack the case or arrest the prime accused — Lucky Patial, a history-sheeter who is at present lodged in an Armenian jail.

The police have so far questioned gangsters Sukhpreet Singh Budha and Bhupi Rana, besides more than 50 other people associated with the Davinder Bambiha gang but have failed to get any significant leads.

The police had also looked for the shooters, caught on CCTV, in Uttar Pradesh (UP), Haryana, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh (MP), but could not trace or zero down on the suspects.

Middukhera was gunned down in Mataur Market in Sector 71 on August 7 where he had gone to visit a property dealer’s office. Just as he was about to sit in his car, four men, wearing caps and face masks, opened fire at him.

Sources in the police told The Indian Express that investigators have not ruled out the possibility of the incident being a case of ‘revenge killing’ and Middukhera could have been killed due to his proximity with some gangsters, including Lawrence Bishnoi.

Middukhera’s family, however, have steadfastly denied that he had links with any of the criminal gangs. Middukhera’s elder brother, Ajaypal Singh, had said that his brother did not have any relation with any of the gangs.

Soon after the daylight murder of Middukhera on August 7, a social media post had been uploaded in the name of the Bambiha gang, which went viral, taking responsibility for the murder.

A police officer part of the investigations said that though the police are working on many theories, ‘revenge killing’ seems to be the most likely motive that could have triggered the murder.

Lucky Patial, who is suspected to have ordered the hit through his local shooters, is a member of the Bambiha gang and is also considered a bête noire of Lawrence Bishnoi.