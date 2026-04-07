Who is responsible when a private ambulance driver mishandles a patient? No one

CCTV captures 83-year-old patient tipping after alleged mishandling; UT distances itself, says it was a private operator

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
4 min readApr 7, 2026 08:56 AM IST
Despite the ambulance being arranged after the family approached GMCH-32 for help, the UT health department has maintained that it has no jurisdiction over the driver.Despite the ambulance being arranged after the family approached GMCH-32 for help, the UT health department has maintained that it has no jurisdiction over the driver.
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An 83-year-old patient with a fractured foot fell off a stretcher after being mishandled by an ambulance driver on the way to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32 (GMCH-32), but the UT Administration has distanced itself from the incident, maintaining that the driver was from a private ambulance service.

The March 28 incident, captured on CCTV, has exposed a gap in accountability when it comes to private emergency transport, with no authority taking responsibility for oversight or action.

The patient was being transported from Mohali after his condition worsened. According to the family’s complaint, the driver held the stretcher with one hand while shifting him, causing it to tip over. This led the elderly man to fall unconscious.

Despite the ambulance being arranged after the family approached GMCH-32 for help, the UT health department has maintained that it has no jurisdiction over the driver.

The Chandigarh Administration’s Director (Health Services) Suman Singh said, “I did see the complaint. In fact, the driver, I am told, is a private ambulance driver. He isn’t our government driver.”

She said Chandigarh has 16 ambulances, including two advanced life-support vehicles, while the rest are basic ambulances staffed with a driver, an emergency worker and a helper. On training, she said drivers are provided sessions in first aid, CPR and patient handling every three months.

However, when asked about action against the driver seen in the CCTV footage, she reiterated that he was not part of the government fleet.

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The response has raised questions about who regulates private ambulances that are often accessed through public hospitals in emergencies.

The complaint was submitted to the Deputy Commissioner who sent it to the Director of Health Services. It states that the family first tried emergency numbers 112 and 108, but received no response. They then approached GMCH-32 staff, who connected them with the ambulance driver.

According to the complaint, the driver was unable to assist in shifting the patient from the bed to the stretcher, forcing family members to step in. While moving the stretcher out of the house, the driver allegedly handled it “so carelessly” that it overturned.

The patient’s daughter further alleged that while lifting the patient again, the driver grabbed him from the fractured area, indicating a lack of basic training. They also claimed the driver used abusive language during the journey.

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“It is evident that this individual is neither properly trained nor fit to handle patients or operate an ambulance. Such behaviour puts vulnerable lives at serious risk,” the complaint states.

The family has sought an inquiry into the driver’s training, licensing and permit, and has called for action to prevent such incidents from happening to other patients.

Yet, even as the complaint highlights alleged negligence, the pathway to accountability remains unclear.

Under existing rules, ambulance drivers must hold a commercial driving licence, meet medical fitness standards, and are expected to have basic training in first aid, CPR and patient handling. They are also required to assist in transferring patients and coordinate with hospital staff.

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If misconduct is established, the transport department can suspend or cancel a driver’s licence. However, such action depends on an inquiry by district authorities.

In practice, this creates a grey area: while hospitals may facilitate access to ambulances, and health departments prescribe training norms, enforcement in the case of private operators appears non-existent.

The incident has also brought into focus the limited public ambulance infrastructure in the city. With 16 ambulances serving a population of over 12 lakh, patients often rely on private operators in emergencies.

For families, however, the distinction offers little reassurance.

When a patient is injured during transport, and the service is accessed through a public hospital, the question remains: who is accountable?

For now, the answer appears to be — no one.

Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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