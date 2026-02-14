Who is Penpa Tsering, CTA’s Sikyong: Steering Tibetan government-in-exile through global advocacy and domestic renewal

Penpa Tsering’s formal political journey began in 1996 with his election to the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, the legislative body of the CTA.(Source: Tebet Net)

The democratically elected Sikyong (president) of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), Penpa Tsering, has emerged as a central figure in the ongoing effort to keep the Tibetan cause alive on the global stage and strengthen the political and cultural fabric of Tibetans in exile.

He won a second term as Sikyong in the preliminary round of voting, which concluded on Friday, and secured over 60 per cent of the total votes polled, leaving no requirement for any further rounds of voting. He shall be taking the oath for his second five-year term as Sikyong on May 27.

Born in 1967 in the sprawling Bylakuppe Tibetan settlement in Karnataka – home to one of the largest Tibetan refugee communities in India – Penpa Tsering’s life has been shaped by the legacy of exile and the struggle for identity and rights. His parents, like many others in the settlement, were once farmers who had fled the Chinese occupation of Tibet in search of refuge and dignity in India. Growing up as one of nine siblings — three brothers and six sisters — he witnessed firsthand the challenges and resilience of displaced Tibetan families.