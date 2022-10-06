scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Haryana sends cough syrup samples for testing after WHO alert on Gambia infant deaths

While the drugmaker is yet to issue a statement, its website mentions they have been manufacturing and supplying medicines for over 30 years.

Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited factory in Sonepat district. (PTI Photo)

Haryana government has sent samples of four cough syrups manufactured by a Sonipat-based firm to the Central Drugs Laboratory in Kolkata for examination, state Health Minister Anil Vij said Thursday, a day after the World Health Organization warned that the medicine may be linked to the deaths of 66 children in The Gambia.

“The samples have been collected by a team of the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGA) and Haryana’s Food and Drugs Administration Department and sent to the CDL, Kolkata for examination,” Vij said.

The WHO on Wednesday warned that four “contaminated” and “substandard” cough syrups allegedly produced by Sonipat-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited could be the reason for the deaths of children in the West African nation. A probe has already been initiated by DCGI, the drug regulator of India.

Vij said a senior official of Centre’s Department of Pharmaceuticals spoke with Haryana’s Additional Chief Secretary (Health).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Committees of Parliament’ ...Premium
UPSC Key-October 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Committees of Parliament’ ...
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...Premium
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...Premium
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...Premium
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...

Vij said, “The cough syrups manufactured by the pharma company were approved for export. It is not available for sale or marketing in the country. Whatever action has to be taken, will be taken once the CDL report comes. Only after the report is in, we can arrive at any conclusion on whether the deaths that happened in The Gambia were because of these medicines or due to some other reason”.

When asked about the matter at a news conference, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the Centre was looking into this issue.

More from Chandigarh

While the drugmaker is yet to issue a statement, its website mentions they have been manufacturing and supplying medicines for over 30 years. “Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd has committed teams in every department, especially the research and development department, which produces reliable and high-quality products… We pride ourselves on endeavors to respond to your scientific needs with a sense of urgency and timelines… Our sincere efforts of practicing and providing high-quality products are recognized by national & international certifying agencies that have honored us with ISO 9001:2000 and WHO GMP certificate,” mentions the website.

First published on: 06-10-2022 at 06:31:14 pm
Next Story

007 mania on the 60th anniversary of the James Bond film franchise

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 06: Latest News
Advertisement