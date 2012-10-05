Whistle Stop: Last Romance in Swiss Alps

As someone who was able to make a whole generation of filmgoers associate Switzerland with his brand of romance,it is only fitting that Yash Chopras swansong,his last film as a director,Jab Tak Hai Jaan,has a song sequence set in the snowcapped Swiss Alps. Aditya Chopra is expected to head to Switzerland soon for its shooting. The song features Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. It is similar,in spirit,to Mere dil mein aaj kya hai from the 1973 film Daag and will pay tribute to Rajesh Khanna. Daag had laid the foundation of Yash Raj Films.

Return of the Khiladi

The Khiladi is back in his trademark style. Akshay Kumar who has been known for his death-defying stunts in his previous Khiladi films,is bringing back the action with Khiladi 786. With a touch of comedy and punchlines,the first look of the film,which was launched on Thursday at the PVR,Lower Parel,Mumbai,appears to be an extension of Dabangg,Singham and Rowdy Rathore. Directed by debutant Ashish R Mohan (assistant director to Rohit Shetty),it also features,Asin,Paresh Rawal and Mithun Chakraborty. Himesh Reshammiya,apart from composing the music and acting in the film,has also written the story. The film is scheduled to release on December 7.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App