Whiskey,6 others get life term for murder

A local court here today awarded life imprisonment to notorious criminal Dawinder Singh alias Whiskey and six others accused in a murder case. The case dates back to November 2009,when Whiskey,who has been declared a proclaimed offender in various cases,had shot dead businessman Harjinder Singh Dhillon at his Sector 20 shop with his .32 bore revolver over a financial deal.

Investigations revealed Whiskey and his six accomplices went to Dhillons shop to take back a Ford Fiesta which was reportedly in Whiskeys name. The car was in Dhillons possession. After an altercation,Whiskey shot him in the presence of an employee working at the shop. The seven accused then fled the spot.

The court of Addition District and Session Judge Preeti Sahni also slapped a Rs 5,000 fine on each of the seven accused. Whiskey was arrested by the Chandigarh Police Special Crime Investigation Cell at Khanna in December 2009. The police had also arrested six of his accomplices Manpreet Singh alias Manu of Fatehgarh Sahib,Surinder Singh alias Maana,Amrik Singh,Munish Sharma of Fatehgarh Sahib,Ravinder of Khanna and Kuldeep Singh of Ludhiana in December 2009.

Facing various charges of murder,attempt to murder and cases pertaining to the Explosives Act and Arms Act,Whiskey is learnt to have formed a nexus with the help of youths in Punjab. He had been booked under eight difference criminal cases,in addition to Dhillons murder.

